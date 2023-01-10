Wexford woman Gertie Molloy (87) is remembered as a kind-hearted woman of style and intelligence

Gertrude (Gertie) Molloy (nee O’Rourke) of William Street, Wexford who died on December 30 at the age of 87 years, was born into a prominent Wexford business family.

Gertie grew up in an enterprising family with her mother, a shrewd business woman owning and managing Catherine O’ Rourke’s pub and grocery shop at Stonebridge in South Main Street (where the Emerald Gardens restaurant is now) while her father James was a farmer and cattle exporter who owned a butcher’s shop in Rowe Street, Wexford.

She attended the Mercy Convent primary school and Loreto secondary school where she sat her Leaving Certificate before going to work in a secretarial/accounts role in Stafford’s Minerals in St Peter’s Square and in Kelly’s Hotel, Rosslare.

It was during her season at Kelly’s that she met and fell in love with her late husband Seamus Molloy who sadly passed away in October 2014. They met at a dance in the Golf Hotel in Rosslare and married in 1962. The couple had four children Shane, Catriona, Emer and Valerie.

Gertie shared with Seamus a strong interest in history and they travelled together on historical holidays as soon as the children were “off the books”.

She loved to play Bridge in the early days of Wexford Bridge Club and was part of the membership team that raised funds for the new Bridge Centre building in Ferrybank.

She loved to read and often had a few books on the go, as well as keeping up with current affairs, reading the Irish Times every day.

Gertie was a proficient piano player and could pick up any tune by ear. She had a great affinity for stray animals, and they often would end up becoming the family pets.

In a eulogy at her funeral Mass in Bride Street Church on Wednesday January 4, her son Shane spoke of his mother having “a business brain” and “controlling the family finances.”

“Dad was given a weekly allowance for his few pints and this allowance was often found in his history books when he had any left over. We always knew where to find spare cash. It never found its way back to mam!

"When she was left with an empty nest, she started her B&B in William Street and loved meeting new and interesting people. Mam always took great care in her style and was often referred to as a true lady and that is how we will remember her”.

Gertie’s eldest daughter Catriona read a beautiful reflection poem “Your Mother is Always with You” by Deborah R. Culver.

Gertie had a kind heart and was always very loving. She will be greatly missed by her children Shane, Catriona, Emer and Valerie; her grandchildren Shane, Adam, Cian, Shea, Clara, Matthew, Andrew, Ruthie and Sarah; her great grandchild Rosie; her daughter-in-law Linda, sons-in-law Piers, Brendan and Paul, and sister-in-law Eda.

Burial took place in St Ibar’s Cemetery, Crosstown alongside her beloved husband Seamus.