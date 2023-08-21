Wexford mourns the sudden and tragic passing of father of one – ‘You’re forever in our hearts and your son will never forget you’

A dark cloud hung over Wexford last week, the kind that can come only with the untimely loss of another young life. There was an outpouring of grief online as the news broke of the passing of John ‘Baba’ Doyle of Cluain Dara.

On Saturday, a noticeably youthful congregation of mourners made its way inside of Clonard Church, accompanying the father of one on his final journey and hopeful of offering some support and consolation to his devastated family.

The sadness of the situation is greatly amplified by the fact that John leaves behind him a young son, ‘baby John’ for whom he will now live on solely in memories.

Addressing the congregation, Fr Denis Lennon noted that John’s family had been “dumbstruck and devastated by his sudden and tragic passing”.

“John’s death has devastated you, his family, and has devastated his friends and the wider community,” he said.

Speaking on behalf of John’s heartbroken parents, Linda and John, glancing towards the coffin bearing a photograph of John with a beaming smile, Jean Doyle told the congregation just how proud John’s family were of him.

"You were such a pure heart and were full of kindness,” she said. “Whenever anyone needed you, you were always there to help. We could always rely on you. No matter what people would ask of you, you’d always be there for them.

"You brought so much happiness to so many lives with your positivity and your motivation. Listening to the stories of friends and family in the last few days and all that everyone has had to say about you, you were always the best son, brother, partner, Daddy, grandson and friend that any of us could ever, ever ask for.

"We never realised how many lives you had an impact on. We will cherish every moment that we spent with you.”

Above all though, the congregation was told that John drew the most happiness from his son who bears his name and the name of his father before him.

“The happiest you were ever seen was the day that your son was born, baby John. That day you were the most excited,” Jean said.

"You worked hard to provide and be the best Daddy you could and we promise that we will always be there for little John and we’ll give him the happiest and best life like you would have wanted. You will be forever in our hearts and he will never forget you.”

Concluding, Jean thanked everybody who had been so supportive of John’s family in the most difficult of days. The calls, well-wishes and sharing of memories provided some comfort to them in their darkest hour.

Following a moving funeral mass at Clonard Church, John’s remains were taken to Crossabeg Cemetery for burial.

John is survived his heartbroken parents Linda and John; brothers Dylan and Liamo; sisters Sarah and Shauna; his beloved son baby John; partner Orlaith; his grandparents, aunts, uncles, extended family, neighbours and friends.