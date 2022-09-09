Wexford mourns the passing of ‘gentleman’ Kevin Walsh

THE news of the sudden and tragic passing of well-known and much loved Wexford man Kevin ‘Kiwi’ Walsh has come as a massive shock to his many friends around Wexford.

The brother of Olympic boxing coach Billy Walsh, Kevin leaves behind him his heartbroken partner Ashling and daughter Emma, as well as his mother Kathleen and siblings Billy, Helen, Donal and Toddy. He is predeceased by his father Liam and his brother Ollie who passed away in Spain at the age of just 33 back in 2009.

It’s understood that Kevin, aged in his 50s, had spent a couple of days in intensive care at Wexford General in the excellent care of the staff there. His brother Billy made the journey back from Colorado, where he's based with the US Olympic Boxing Team, to be by his side. But sadly, he never rallied and passed away on Thursday surrounded by his loving family.

A real character, Kevin’s passing was greeted with great sadness in town. A native of Wolfe Tone Villas, he was well-known in sporting circles, lining out in the past for the Sarsfields, the Faythe Harriers and North End.

Kevin worked at Wygram Nursing Home where his razor-sharp wit made him extremely popular both with residents and his fellow staff members, all of whom are extremely saddened by his passing.

Cathaoirleach of Wexford County Council George Lawlor expressed his deepest sympathies to the Walsh family.

"I don’t think I ever met Kevin when he didn’t have a smile on his face,” he said. “He was always there with a smile and joke. And he was always there to help you out too. He’ll be mostly remembered for his happy disposition. He had a great sense of humour and his many friends will have been the butt of that sense of humour, but it was one which everyone enjoyed and he was a great guy to be around.”

Kevin’s remains will be reposing at Kearney's Funeral Home Selskar Street, tomorrow (Saturday) from 4 p.m. until 7 p.m. and again on Sunday from 4.30 p.m. until his removal at 6.30 p.m. to Bride Street Church. His funeral mass will take place on Monday at 12 noon followed by cremation at Mount Jerome Crematorium in Dublin on Tuesday.

He is sadly missed by his partner, daughter, mother, sister, brothers, his partners' daughters Tara and Cora, brother-in-law, sisters-in-law, aunts, uncles, nephews, nieces, extended family, relatives and many friends.

May he rest in peace.