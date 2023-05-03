Wexford mourns the passing of Fintan Cleary – ‘He was truly remarkable… a musical genius’

All across Wexford, in places where music can usually be heard, silence descended on Wednesday as news broke of the passing of local musical maestro Fintan Cleary.

Having put decades into his passion, both performing and enabling other stars of the stage to flourish, Fintan touched the lives of many before his battle with illness began earlier this year.

Fintan had only brought the curtain down on a 33-year career as a music teacher in St Peter’s College in November of last year when he was sadly diagnosed with cancer earlier this year.

Over three decades in the classroom, he crafted a legacy and tradition that will live on in the school for generations to come, and his colleagues told him as much at his retirement party in Kelly’s Hotel.

Fintan had a long and fruitful association with Wexford Light Opera Society. In 2007, he took over the role of musical director. It was a role he cherished and thrived in, nurturing generation after generation of Wexford talent.

He was to the fore in the minds of everyone at Wexford Light Opera Society as they staged their production of The Hunchback of Notre Dame last week, as Fintan had been slated to take up the baton as musical director once more, but illness prevented him from seeing the show out.

Having a long association with Fintan both on and off stage, Cathaoirleach of Wexford County Council George Lawlor was shocked and saddened by the news of his friend’s passing.

"There’s huge sadness right across Co Wexford and beyond today,” he said. “Fintan was one of the greatest musical exponents I’ve ever encountered. He really was a musical genius. I’ve never encountered anything like him.

"Fintan could read and play a full orchestral score, but also busk along to any song or tune you cared to throw at him. He was truly remarkable. He just had a raw talent for music.”

Offering his sincerest sympathies to Fintan’s wife Colette and their three daughters, Cllr Lawlor said that he leaves behind him a huge void, but also a massive legacy.

"There’s no doubt about it, Fintan leaves a huge void behind him in the world of music,” Cllr Lawlor said. “That goes for Wexford and beyond. Also he leaves a massive void for his heartbroken family, his wife Colette in particular who was a constant presence at Fintan’s side at many musical occasions. He’ll be greatly missed.”