Wexford mourns the passing of beloved teacher David O’Sullivan following battle with illness

AN air of sadness hung over the hallways of the Presentation Secondary School in Wexford town on Tuesday as news broke of the passing of friend, teacher and colleague David O’Sullivan of Clonard Village.

David passed away peacefully on Tuesday morning having bravely battled a long illness with a dignity and bravery that was acknowledged with a respect and admiration by all who knew him.

The renowned teacher leaves behind him his heartbroken wife Anne and daughter Catherine and the thoughts of everyone in the school community and beyond were with them as the news broke.

In a statement, the management of the school said: “The entire Presentation Wexford community is deeply saddened to learn that our friend, teacher and colleague David O’Sullivan has passed away peacefully surrounded by his family early this morning. David is a true gentleman who will be sorely missed by us all. May David's gentle soul rest easily. Ar dheis Dé go raibh a anam.”

Principal Mr Billy Ryan added: “It was a pleasure to call David a friend and colleague over the past few years. One of life’s true gents. He had a passion for teaching and a great love of Irish. He was always so proud of this school, the students and the staff. He will be sorely missed.”

As well as being a talented and respected educator, David also had a talent for singing. This one, he shared on stage with Wexford Light Opera Society and in the Rowe Street Choir.

A spokesperson said: “On behalf of WLOS I would like to express our deepest sympathies to the family, friends and colleagues of former member David O’Sullivan who passed away peacefully this morning after a long illness.

“David was in our production of ‘Evita’ and ‘Chess’ a few years ago and was a great addition to the men’s chorus and was always an absolute gentlemen.”

A familiar face through his membership of the choir in Rowe Street, as well as through his role in The Presentation, David’s passing was also mourned by the Wexford Parish.

"Our deepest sympathies to David’s wife Anne and family, the staff and students of Presentation School where he worked and shared his knowledge and the Rowe St Choir where David was an important member and a beautiful singer,” a post on the parish social media account read. “May he be rewarded for his gentleness and kindness and for using his gifts so beautifully in our community. May he rest in peace.”

A devoted husband to Anne and loving father to Catherine, David was also son-in-law to May, and a special brother to Tice, Mary-Rose and Paul and a beloved brother-in-law of Steve, Niamh and Nancy, Billy, Caitriona and John. He was also a much admired uncle to Hannah, Sarah, Evanne, Emelyn, Andrew, Cian, Tara, Barry, David, Eimer, Claire, Ciara, Henry, Hugh and Guy.

David is deeply regretted by his colleagues and pupils at Presentation Secondary School Wexford and his wider family circle and many friends.

David’s remains will repose at Macken’s Funeral Home tomorrow (Thursday) from 4 p.m. leaving for Clonard Church at 6.30 p.m. His funeral mass will take place at 10 a.m. on Friday with burial afterwards in Enniscorthy cemetery.

The family have asked that the house remain private and family flowers only, but donations can be made to the Irish Cancer Society.