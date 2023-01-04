Wexford bids a fond and final farewell to Maria Marini of Cafolla’s take away

TRIBUTES flowed as Wexford bid farewell to the late Maria Marini on Wednesday afternoon. Most recently of Ard Na Cuan, for many she will forever be associated with Cafolla’s take-away in Thomas Clarke Place where, alongside her husband Marcello, she was a real force of nature, greeting everyone who visited with a smile and some small talk.

It was fitting that as Maria’s remains were carried into Rowe Street Church, it was within touching distance of where she and Marcello had worked so hard for over 35 years and had impacted so many.

Despite the fact she had bravely battled illness for some time, the finality of Maria’s passing came as a devastating blow to her heartbroken husband and children Fabrizio and Renata, both of whom spoke about her in glowing terms.

Fabrizio smiled as he noted that his mother was born in Dublin to family of eight sisters and two brothers and “was the boldest of the lot of them”.

"The stories that we have shared about Mam in recent days have had us in tears of laughter and sadness,” he said. “She was a glamorous woman and loved her fashion. When she first met Dad, she’d borrow her sisters clothes and never wore the same thing twice. When they moved to Wexford, Dad wondered how it was she wore the same outfit all the time!”

"Mam worked very hard and made many friends,” Fabrizio continued. “She was refreshingly honest and if she liked you, she’d do anything for you. She was like a second Mammy to all the girls who worked in Cafolla’s over the years.”

Renata recalled just how overjoyed Maria had been to become a grandmother to Sophia and Cara, who lovingly referred to her as ‘Nonna’.

"She was overjoyed to become Nonna,” she said. “So much so that her and Dad retired so that they could have more time. We feel so lucky to have had that time.”

In their retirement, Maria and Marcello enjoyed travelling with summer trips to Italy always a feature. No doubt a glass will be raised in Maria’s absence this year.

Renata spoke of how Maria had battled hard against illness.

"In the last two years, Mam became very ill,” she reflected. “She lost her speech and her mobility. We missed her voice, but her spirit was still there. Her eyes would light up when family members visited.

"The love Mam and Dad shared was unbelievable. In sickness and health, they honoured those vows that they had taken nearly 50 years ago.

"Mam, your voice is always in my head and I know you’re now up there looking down on us. You’re free from pain and suffering now. I hope there’s lots of music and dancing up there.”

Following a moving funeral ceremony, Maria was taken to St Ibar’s Cemetery in Crosstown for burial.

She was the beloved wife Marcello. A loving mother of Fabrizio and Renata and adoring grandmother or ‘Nonna’ to Sophia and Cara.

Maria was a loved sister of Bernie, Anna, Susie, Nada, Neata, Francesca, Dominic and the late Masina, Anthony and Silvana.

She is very sadly missed by her husband, son, daughter, grandchildren, sisters, brother, son-in-law Barry, Fabrizio's partner Jane, nieces, nephews, extended family, neighbours and friends.