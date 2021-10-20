Tributes paid to legendary member of Enniscorthy Musical Society, Seamus Dempsey, following his passing

Enniscorthy Musical Society have led tributes to their long-standing member Seamus Dempsey, who died this week.

Seamus, of Greenville Lane, Enniscorthy, was synonymous with Enniscorthy Musical Society (EMS) for decades, having graced the stage in countless productions at the Atheneaum and in later years, Coláiste Bríde.

Liz Armstrong, president of EMS, said that Seamus was a true gentleman who loved performing sketches, mainly written by himself.

“We are deeply saddened to learn of the passing of Seamus Dempsey,” said Liz on a post on the EMS Facebook page. “On the 18th October, Seamus, who was vice president and long standing member of EMS, died. Seamus was in many musicals and played various parts. He also loved doing sketches mostly written by himself.

"He was an AIMS rep along with Siobhan Molloy and myself for many years. Seamus was a true gentleman and he will be sorely missed by all of us who knew him. RIP Our thoughts and prayers are with his family at this sad time.”

Fellow members and friends of EMS were quick to add their tributes to Seamus.

Jennifer Uí Bhrion said: “Séamus is synonymous with Enniscorthy Musical Society. He was the first one I spoke to when I nervously walked in to our auditions for Best Little Whorehouse in Texas, all the way back in 1997. I have wonderful memories of many shows since then, in particular where we played members of the Salvation Army in Guys and Dolls. His love for EMS was unparalleled. He will be sadly missed.”

Teresa Buckly said: “RIP Seamus. A pure gentleman. He will always be remembered and sadly missed.”

Miriam Arrigan said: “An absolute gentleman. Such fond memories of him over the years in the musicals. Sincere condolences to his family. RIP Seamus.”

Seamus, the son of the late Margaret & Peter, is sadly missed by his brother John, nieces Margaret, Susan and Róisín, and extended family, relatives and friends.