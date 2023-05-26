Sadness at passing of former Wexford councillor Anna Fenlon – ‘All she wanted to do was help people’

Political persuasions were cast aside as people from right across Wexford and further afield paid tribute to a formidable woman with the breaking news of the passing of former councillor Anna Fenlon.

Part of the very fabric of the town, over the years Anna would’ve provided a voice for countless people who felt they had gone unrepresented. Although she ran under the banner of Fine Gael, the tributes poured in from people of all parties for someone who it was recognised truly worked for the betterment of her community in Wexford.

"All she wanted to do was help people, that was it,” Anna’s son Mark recalled.

Anna served as a Borough Councillor for 20 years and went on to serve her Wexford district on Wexford County Council for 15 years, serving as Cathaoirleach during that time.

However, with a smile, Mark recalls how his mother had turned down the role of Mayor of Wexford on a couple of occasions.

"She didn’t agree with the Mayoral pacts first of all,” he said. “But apart from that she just wasn’t into all the fuss. She didn’t do it for the glory or the photographs or anything like that. She just wanted to help people.”

One of the issues on which Anna was most active was housing. Mark recalls a constant stream of people in the family home in Wolfe Tone when he was growing up, looking for help filling out forms or other issues.

"Housing was always the big one for her,” Mark said. “She put a lot of time into helping people with housing. It’s come full circle again now.”

In archive footage which has re-emerged following Anna’s passing, she speaks passionately of her love for Wolfe Tone Villas and the fight for improvements to sub-standard housing there.

"It’s a fantastic community,” she said. “The people are marvellous. We always have the keys in the doors at night time. We’re always on call if anyone needs anything.”

When asked what she got from her efforts in the community, she simply replied:

"I suppose a sense of well-being knowing you’re able to work and muck-in with other people and if you can help them at all or help them to help themselves, basically that’s the enjoyment I get out of it.

"I feel really great that people are seeing that something is happening and from there they get more confidence to go further to build themselves up as well.”

A devoted mother, Anna threw herself into whatever her children were interested in and used some of her political and organisational skills to help wherever she could. It was for that reason she became involved with St Joseph’s GAA Club, where she became Honorary President, and Wexford Bohs.

"We all played for the Joseph’s,” Mark explained. “That’s how Mam started going up to the club and standing on the sidelines. But she grew to absolutely love the club and everyone involved in it.

"She did the same with Wexford Bohs. Whatever we did, she threw herself into full pelt and was there supporting us and helping in any way she could.”

Anna blazed a trail in terms of politics. In an era where we are now actively seeking more female representation in local and national politics, she provided a positive example for those who came after.

While many may have been completely unaware when she was in her political pomp, Anna was battling a debilitating illness for over 30 years before she eventually had to step down from her role as councillor. A long time previously, she had been diagnosed with Multiple Sclerosis (MS).

Eventually in 2013, she had to take the difficult decision to step down from local politics. A particularly cruel illness, it began to impact her speech and the voice that she had used to speak out for so many for so long.

At the time of her retirement from politics, Anna noted: “It robbed me of the art of conversation and I get frustrated when I can’t say what I want to say. If I can’t represent the people right, I might as well not be there at all.”

"She didn’t let it stop her all the same,” Mark recalls. “The amount of people who would still arrive up to the house and who Mam would still help with forms and things. She still did a lot in private.”

The family’s sense of pride in Anna’s achievements is evident.

"She really was a fantastic woman,” Mark said. “Growing up as a kid, there were always people in our house. The amount of people she supported was fantastic.”

"The tributes that have been paid are amazing,” he added. “It really is heartening. Just looking through some of them, it’s lovely to see how highly thought of Mam was by everyone, regardless of political party.”

Anna was the beloved wife of John, who passed away in 2014, and a loving mother of Brian, Mark, Kathriona and John. She was the much loved sister of Tricia, Maureen, Ceppy and the late Pat.

Anna is sadly missed by her loving sons, daughter, sisters, her daughters-in-law Kate, Nicola and Bridget, her son-in-law Kieran, her grandchildren Chloe, Layla, Harry, Sean, Ella-Louise, Lara, Ally and Fionn, her great-grandchildren Eirinn and Cian, extended family and wide circle of friends.

Anna’s remains will be reposing at Kearney’s Funeral Home on Saturday from 12 noon to 6 p.m. and again on Sunday from 12 noon until her removal at 5.30 p.m. to the Church of the Assumption, Bride Street.

Her funeral Mass will take place on Monday at 12 noon.

May she rest in peace.