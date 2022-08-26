Sadness at passing of former editor, author and journalist Hilary Murphy

EVERYONE associated with The People Newspapers was saddened to learn of the passing of former assistant editor, journalist and author Hilary Murphy of Parklands, Wexford.

A native of Tomhaggard, Hilary started out in the world of journalism with The Free Press before joining The People Newspapers in 1965. Hilary initially worked the south Wicklow beat with the Wicklow People before making the move south to cover New Ross. During this time he also frequently covered stories for the national media as an area correspondent.

In 1977, Hilary returned to Wexford town to the People Newspapers head office to work as a sub-editor and eventually rose to the rank of assistant editor.

A man with a keen interest in history, Hilary was a founding editor of the Kilmore Parish Journal. He would contribute annually to the journal for over 40 years before retiring back in 2012.

Those who carry on his legacy with the publication today paid tribute to the former editor online, stating: “Hilary gave 41 years to the journal as its editor and he went above and beyond the call of duty in many of those years to help progress the popularity of the publication. His knowledge of the print trade was invaluable and we were very fortunate to have him at the helm of the journal for those 41 years. We extend our sympathy to his daughter, sons, brothers, sister, grandchildren, and extended family on their loss of a real gentleman and friend to all.”

As well as having a keen interest in local history, Hilary was fascinated by family histories and began the popular family history column in the Ireland's Own back in 1976. His work in this area culminated in the publication of ‘Families of Co Wexford’ back in 1986.

Hilary passed away peacefully in the wonderful care of the staff at Knockeen Nursing Home on Thursday. He was the beloved husband of the late Bernadette, father of Anne (Carberry), Declan, Brendan, Kilian and Breifini (Perkins); grandfather to Patrick, Peter, Matthew, Aidan, Owen, Tiarnan, Fintan, Madison and Eliza; great grandfather to Éala and brother of Willie, Jack, Betty (Roche) and the late Paudie and Mattie.

Hilary will be sadly missed by his loving family, sons-in-law Pat and Dom; daughters-in-law Jody, Jackie and Aisha, extended family, friends, neighbours and former colleagues here at The People Newspapers.

Hilary’s remains will be reposing at Macken’s Funeral Home, Distillery Road, Wexford, today (Friday) from 3.30 p.m. with removal at 6.30 p.m. to Rowe St Church arriving for 7 p.m.

His funeral mass will take place on Saturday, August 27, at 12 noon with burial afterwards in Kilmore Cemetery. May he rest in peace.