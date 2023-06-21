Sadness at death of Wexford’s oldest woman Pat Finucane in her 105th year

One of Wexford’s oldest women, Patricia (Pat) Finucane, who has died in her 105th year, was asked how she would spend the cheque for €2,500 from the President of Ireland when she reached the age of 100.

She replied that she intended to buy the biggest television she could find to watch the rugby and horse-racing on and that is exactly what she did. She bought one with a 65” screen.

Patricia, (nee Rutledge) of Roxborough, Wexford, a beloved mother, grandmother and great-grandmother, passed away peacefully at home on June 12 after witnessing extraordinary changes in a lifetime that started out without electricity, a phone or a fridge.

She lived through two pandemics, a World War, nine Presidents of Ireland, nine Popes and 19 American Presidents and saw the world transformed by space exploration and technology.

A daughter of the late John and Mary Frances Rutledge, Pat was born in a nursing home at 89 Lower Baggot Street, Dublin on November 17, 1918, just six days after the end of the First World War.

She was educated in the Loreto Convent on St Stephen’s Green and on completing secondary school, she did a book-keeping course taught by her aunt Bridie in Dublin. Her first job was in Rowntrees, which explained her love of chocolate.

The family moved to Wexford in 1936 when her father was appointed Chief Engineer in Pierce’s Foundry where Pat took up a position at the same time as secretary to Mr Phil Pierce who drove her home each evening in his Rolls Royce car.

It was around this time that she met her future husband, Michael Joseph Finucane MRCVS, one of the first veterinarians in Wexford. The couple were married in the Church of the Holy Redeemer, in Bray on July 30, 1939. Pat managed the business part of Michael’s practice until he died in 1996 after 57 years of marriage.

In addition to running Michael’s business she raised her family and at age 65, she opened her own business, Top Drawer in South Main Street, a high-end children’s clothing store, importing clothes from the Continent, but mainly France. She developed macular degeneration in her 80s and was unable to continue the business.

Pat was a gourmet cook whose Pavlovas were legendary. She was quite athletic and won the mother’s race on sports day at the Presentation College, Bray in 1956 when she was 38 years old.

She was very fashion conscious and wore the most amazing clothes at weddings and other special occasions. She always looked 20 or 30 years younger than her stated age and when her children reached adulthood many thought she was their sister.

She was an avid rugby fan and cheered for Leinster unless they were not doing well. Then she would cheer for Munster. Ireland was always number one.

Pat had a great sense of humour and had some great sayings. If her children tried to tell her a tall tale she would say, “go tell that to the marines”. Whenever they discussed money she would say, “there are no pockets in a shroud” and whenever she got philosophical she would say, “man proposes, God disposes”.

A determined lady, she had a hip replacement in her 99th year after breaking her hip and was up walking with assistance in her 100th year.

She was determined to become a centenarian as she knew that she would receive a special letter from the President on reaching the landmark.

She was a fun loving person who enjoyed life and laughed a lot.. She travelled widely in Europe, especially France and also visited Florida, Georgia, New York and Alberta in Canada. She loved the Rocky Mountains and the Dublin mountains.

A legend in her own time, she was revered by her family and also by a large group of people in Wexford with whom she made strong connections during her 87 years living in the area.

Pat is survived by her children Ann, Brendan and Noeleen and by her sons-in-law, daughters-in-law, 14 grandchildren, 20 great-grandchildren, nieces, nephews and extended family and friends by whom she is dearly missed.

She was predeceased by her husband Michael and three of her six children Virginia Ann, Jean and Peter as well as her three younger siblings Dermot, Tony and Jack.

On the day that Pat died, June 12, she was the oldest citizen in the parish of Wexford.

Her funeral Mass took place in the Church of the Assumption, Bride Street followed by a private cremation.