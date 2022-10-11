Rita Redmond was a true lady who felt that every pupil had something to gift to the world

Rita Redmond was a gifted teacher who believed that every child is unique and has something different to bring to the world.

She had an extremely positively influence on the the lives of her former students, many of whom gathered to pay a tribute to their supportive teacher at her funeral mass at St Cormac's Church, Boolavogue on Thursday.

Rita passed away peacefully on Sunday, October 2 in the loving care of the nurses and staff at Middletown House Nursing Home in Courtown. In her funeral mass led by Father Jim Butler, family, friends and many others came together to hear the story of the dedicated teacher and kind-hearted lady.

Rita Clancy was born on a farm in Kilrush, Clare almost 90 years ago and was one in a family of ten. She went to boarding school in Kilrush before training to become a teacher in Mary Immaculate College.

Rita took up brief teaching posts in Kilkenny, Caim and Monageer. It was while in the latter post that she caught the sights of Pat Redmond and the rest, as they say, is history. The pair went on to marry and had three children together.

Rita held a wide variety of interests but there were a few things that were particularly important to her, namely her family, her business, her parish and her profession as a teacher. She served a long stint in St Joseph’s National School in Kilmuckridge and it was here that she left her greatest legacy. Her dedication to her profession and concern for the welfare of her students was exemplary. She had very high standards and endeavoured to instill this same passion in students, supporting them in reaching their full potential as best as she could. While she retired many years ago, she clearly left a mark on her students. Since her death, many of them have publicly acknowledged the influence she had on them, and the contributions she made to their lives and the wider school environment.

Boolavogue became Rita’s home and she played a very important role in her community. She made an enormous contribution to the parish and community in The Harrow and Boolavogue. She was a woman of deep Christian faith and a very committed member of the Church in Boolavogue.

Rita often told her three children about stories from her childhood in Clare, some of which were relayed by her daughter Eileen during her funeral mass. On one occasion, Rita’s grandfather asked her to bring a horse from the stables to the field. With great enthusiasm, Rita hopped on the horse’s back, only to discover the hard way that the horse was not yet broken in. On another occasion while attending the convent in Kilrush, Rita was put outside the classroom for not having her homework done. When this happened, she would hide in the closet so her favourite nun wouldn’t see her and be disappointed.

Rita’s zest for life and fun-loving spirit remained with her throughout her life, and as a result, she had many stories to tell. When Clare won the All Ireland in 2013, Rita was there for the match and stormed the pitch with a Clare flag.

In addition to being a passionate teacher, Rita was a devoted mother. For a time, she served both roles for her daughter Eileen, who was taught by her in St Joseph’s in third and fourth class. At her funeral mass, Eileen recalled the many drives to school from the Harrow with Rita and Rita’s friend and colleague, Eilis Doyle. The pair would talk non-stop on the drive, swapping stories of the work day and funny things the pupils said. Rita truly loved being a teacher and often told her family about how she loved her job.

Despite her many talents, Rita shunned the spotlight, even being too shy to collect an award that she won at a teaching award ceremony.

Rita loved to work and loved keeping herself busy. She was not one for sitting around relaxing or vacationing. Luckily, she had plenty to keep busy with, including teaching full-time, raising kids and serving behind the bar in the pub. Outside of work, she had many talents including decorating, and she once said she would have enjoyed interior design as an alternative career. She was a great cook and those who knew her will remember with fondness her lemon meringue pie, pavlova, queen of pudding and other baked goods.

Animals were another passion of Ritas and she could often be found walking the family greyhounds near The Harrow. She also had a special appreciation for trees and knew the full Latin names of many plants.

Style was important to Rita and anyone who knew her would say that she was always impeccably dressed. She loved to pick out fabric and, for many years, would have clothes tailor-made for her by a friend in Carrick-an-Suir.

Rita was lucky to have a large number of great friends, who stuck by her all the way through, including towards the end of her life when she developed dementia. She dealt with the cruel disease with great courage and poise and battled it with dignity to the end. Towards the end of her life, Rita was cared for by the kind and generous staff at Middleton house. She will be missed immensely by all of those who knew her.

Rita was the beloved wife of the late Pat, dearly loved mother of Edward, Carl and Eileen, sister of Angela, Seán, Michael, Charlie and the late Mary, Peggy, Carroll, Sheila and Tony. She will be sadly missed and remembered with love by her family, daughter in-law Liz, Eileen's partner Joe Alessi, grand-daughters Rita, Katelyn and Anne, sisters in-law, nephews, nieces, extended family, friends and former students from years past.