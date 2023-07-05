North Wexford GAA club pays tribute to stalwart and ‘lifelong gael’ Malachy Travers

The Naomh Éanna GAA club has extended its deepest sympathies to the family of Malachy Travers Snr following his passing at the age of 88.

“Our thoughts and prayers are with his beloved wife Marie and his children Agnes, Malachy Jnr., Aoife and Brendan, brother, grandchildren, son-in-law, daughters-in-law, brothers-in-law, sisters-in-law, niece, extended family, relatives, neighbours and friends at this sad time,” read a statement from the club.

The club noted how Malachy was a “lifelong gael who was passionately interested in all things to do with Naomh Éanna GAA club”.

Before the foundation of Naomh Éanna GAA club, Malachy played with Gorey Blues, Young Emmets and Wolfe Tones. He also played with the Co Wexford minor footballers in 1953.

Throughout his club playing days, Malachy played in 13 county finals but lost in all of them.

After he concluded his playing days, he got back involved with coaching alongside the late Ger Hogan and they coached the under-14 and under-16 teams together. Some of the teams coached by Malachy featured his talented sons, Malachy Jnr and Brendan.

Malachy Travers.

He also managed the club's under-21s, a spell which culminated in a successful Roinn One championship title.

Malachy was a dedicated umpire for many referees including the late Patrick Sheil and Joe Kelly. He was a committed steward for Wexford GAA and was also involved in coaching GAA teams in Gorey Community School down through the years. Malachy played in the first match that was held in Páirc Uí Síocháin, which was then a Wexford GAA County Board grounds. Over the years, he was one of the most frequent visitors to the field, with his jeep a familiar sight turning into the club grounds of a weekday evening.

Naomh Éanna wished to conclude its tribute to a true Gorey Gael, Malachy Travers Snr, with his own words. Suaimhneas Síoraí Air. Ar dheis Dé go raibh a anam uasal.

"In recent years, I really enjoy seeing the club's underage section thriving. After all, that is the bedrock of any good club. There's no better place to go than the Páirc Uí Síocháin field where the field is full of young players and their families. There's a lot of people doing great work and it's really going like wildfire. It's paying off on the field too with some minor level successes in recent years. The club's 2018 Senior Hurling Championship success was mighty for the club and it was special for us as a family too as Brendan captained the team. I'd say it's pretty rare to have a family with sons that have captained their clubs to championship success (Malachy captained Ballyboden St. Enda's in 2009). I hope that the club will continue to grow from strength to strength. It's brilliant to see the club full of people of all ages from 6 to 86.”