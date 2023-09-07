New Ross woman Lourdes Roche who worked in the media all her life always loved returning home

The death occurred earlier this year of Rosbercon woman Lourdes Roche, who lived a full life, working in the media and travelling widely.

Late of Ballybeg House, Rosbercon and Burleigh Court, Ballsbridge, Lourdes (Lou) passed away peacefully on April 26, aged 95.

Lourdes was born at Ballybeg House on September 6,1927, to Agnes (née Courtney) and Jimmy Roche.

The eldest of three – her sister Anne lives in Cork, while her brother Anthony still resides at Ballybeg – Lourdes’ grandfather was a Courtney from Annascaul, Co Kerry, whose nephew was the famous explorer Tom Crean, a family link Lourdes was particularly proud of and researched over the years.

Lourdes was educated locally in the Holy Faith Convent where she made lifelong friends, including Chrissie French and Betty Shannon. She finished her formal education in the Ursuline Convent in Thurles.

As a teenager Lourdes developed a hearing impairment and despite her disability she managed to pass her Leaving Cert.

After school, Lourdes moved to Dublin where she was to reside for the next 70 years of her life.

She started her career in The Irish Press Newspaper Group on Burgh Quay. Lourdes worked in the photography department and was informed from the get go that she needed to have a working knowledge of every department of the newspaper, from politics to sport to business and the arts.

Lourdes was especially interested in current affairs and read several newspapers from cover to cover every day, and never missed her weekly New Ross Standard.

On Lourdes’ first day at The Irish Press the editor introduced her to a woman ‘a fellow countywoman’ – who haled from near New Ross, Rita Rackard, a brother of the famous Bobby and they remained firm friends for decades (even though Lourdes was technically from Kilkenny!).

Lourdes travelled widely, including to Rome on two ferry crossings in her twenties and later to Europe, America and even China.

She lived a vibrant and full life on her own terms. She was entertaining, good humoured and kind and did what she wanted to with her time, being independent minded.

She enjoyed books, fine dining and stimulating conversations.

Lourdes made new friends everywhere she went, but she held onto old friends too, visiting Biddy Meagher and Peggy Walsh on her regular visits home. She loved playing bridge and was active on her iPad chatting with her nieces up until her final weeks.

Lourdes was a much-loved auntie. Her apartment in Burleigh Court was a home from home for visitors to Dublin and for her nieces in college in the 1990s, for whom she provided regular lifts up and down to Dublin in her yellow Renault 5 stuffed to the roof with friends and luggage.

In her final days Lourdes was surrounded by family and friends and received wonderful care from the Little Sisters of the Poor in Ferrybank, Co Waterford.

She is deeply missed by her sister Anne (Murphy), brother Anthony, sister-in-law Margaret. Beloved aunt to Miriam, Rosemary, Orla, Eimear, Peter, Carmel and Marie. Also her nephews-in-law Bryan, Jack, Brian, Rob and Ike.

She was a treasured grand-aunt to Conor, Lucy, David, Bobby, Dan, Rosanne, Holly, Fionn and Paddy, and is dearly missed by her extended family, neighbours, and so many good friends.

A large crowd attended Lourdes’ Requiem Mass in St. Joseph's Nursing Home, Little Sisters of The Poor, Ferrybank followed by her burial in Rosbercon Cemetery

May she rest in peace.