New Ross woman Bridget O’Neill was a happy soul who loved being around children

Bridget O’Neill passed away peacefully in her home in the presence of her loving family on March 5.

Late of Tinneranny, Rosbercon, New Ross, Bridget (née Hamilton), will be remembered by all who knew her as a loving, open-hearted woman, who extended a warm welcome to everyone who visited her home. She enjoyed nothing better than a chat over a cup of tea offered with a slice of her own home-made brown bread.

Bridget was a home bird, yet she reared a family who have travelled all over the world. She particularly loved children and was always pleased to see any child arriving.

Bridget reared eleven children of her own, had 26 grandchildren, and four great-grandchildren, all of whom were very devoted to her.

Bridget grew up in a lovely family in Ballyneale, with good parents, Pat and Stasia Hamilton, a brother, John, and six sisters; Eileen, Mary, Anna, Teresa, Patricia, and Veronica.

Bridget was predeceased by her husband, Brian, son, Pat, and son-in-law, Brendan. She is survived by her children: Alice, Richard, Anne, Cathleen, Bríd, Patricia, Bernadette, Brian, Carmel, and Diarmuid.

Bridget found happiness in the simple things in life. She often sang as she performed her daily household chores, such as baking bread, cooking meals, or in years past, milking a cow to supply milk for the family. The music at her funeral mass was beautifully provided by Mary Crosbie, who sang Bridget’s favourite hymns, while a recording of ‘Paddy Reilly’ by The Dubliners provided the graveside music.

In her later life, Bridget suffered from arthritis and had two hip replacements and a knee replacement. She was in bad health in recent months and was cared for in her own home by her daughter Bernadette with help from other family members. The family are most grateful to the doctors at the Northgate Medical Centre, particularly doctors Mark and Tom Walsh who visited Bridget in her home several times in recent weeks. Hanly’s Chemist was also a big support, as were Bridget’s carers over the years.

Bridget will be deeply missed by her children, grandchildren, great grandchildren, sisters, and brother. She will also be missed in a very personal way by many people outside the family, including neighbours and friends. A light has gone out in Tinneranny, and a home which was a buzz of activity has now changed.

Her wake was attended by large numbers, her funeral mass was celebrated in Rosbercon three days later.

May her loving soul rest in peace! Ar dheis Dé go raibh a h’anam!

Bridget’s month’s mind mass in Church of the Assumption, Rosbercon, on Sunday, April 16, at 11 a.m.