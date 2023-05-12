New Ross church museum to open

The official opening of the St Mary & St Michael’s Parish Church Museum takes place this Sunday at 12 noon mass.

The museum display includes the following: Kavanagh Collection photos of the parish church at all stages of its construction.

The museum at he church – which is accessed in the town centre via Cross Street and Robert Street – features the pulley used in its construction and the trowel used by the Bishop laying the first foundation stone.

Also included are various documents, including Altar Servers Vestment dated c. 1925 – 1930’s and New Ross Standard publications from 1895 to 1902 which includes the list of contributors to the building of the church.