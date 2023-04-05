Nancy Kavanagh was a mother figure to many in the community

Nancy Kavanagh was a woman known for her endless kindness and compassion and throughout her life, she extended this to every human and animal that she met.

Nancy passed away on February 19 2023 after an illness and her death has left a huge void in the Gorey community, her family and the many circles in which she was known and loved.

Nancy was born in Monavulen, Oulart in 1944 to John and Bridget Hayden. She was one of eleven children and shared her life and home with siblings Jim, Lar, John, Martin, Kathleen, Molly, Peg, Liz, Anne and Joan. She lived on the family farm until the age of 18 before her parents decided to take a new direction, which began with a move to Kilmuckridge. While there, Nancy took up work as a housekeeper and was known as an extremely diligent and dedicated worker.

In 1964, Nancy met Willie at a local dance and the rest, as they say, is history. The pair soon married and moved to Gorey, where they quickly embraced town life and made many friends in the community. They remained there until later in life, when they moved back to Coolishall Lower.

Nancy and Willie had seven children – Michael, Peter, Brenda, Paul, Fiona, William and Michelle. Yet, despite having a large family that she showered with love, Nancy still took others under her wing. She was mother to so many more children than she gave birth to. She fostered many children throughout her life, welcoming them into the family home and her life as if they were her own. She helped so many young people find their way in life. Nancy had a huge impact on their lives and many of these foster children visited her in her final days to say goodbye. Those who couldn’t come to see her sent their well wishes and love to Nancy and the family. Nancy also took in several mothers with babies who were in need of support. She also made some wonderful friends through fostering and she passed on this legacy to her two daughters Brenda and Fiona.

Family in all its guises was extremely important to Nancy, particularly her grandchildren Michaela, Rebecca, Aoife, Eoin, Scott, Brendan, Anita, Lee, Ciara, Leah, Callum, Katie, Caoimhe, Paula, April, Holly, Sam and Sammy. The later arrival of great grandchildren Hannah and Olivia, Brooke and Zara and Roisin and Isaac brought her just as much excitement. Nancy and Willie were obsessed with them all and they would light up when family would visit. After Willie passed away, the grandchildren and great-grandchildren were such a comfort to Nancy and along with all her children, they helped her through the darkest time in her life.

Nancy held a lifelong love of animals which was influenced by her upbringing on a farm. The Kavanagh family always had pets, from dogs to hens, and Nancy cared for each and every one. Animals responded to her kind and gentle nature and she too found great comfort in their company. She was passionate about animal welfare and was a vegetarian for most of her life.

Religion was central to Nancy’s life and she had great faith in God. Prayer supported her through some of the most difficult times of her life, including the death of her beloved husband Willie. In her last few weeks, she would talk about reaching heaven and ponder what awaited her there. In recognition of her deep faith, there was untold masses, prayers and rosaries said for her by her family and friends during her last few days.

Nancy had a diverse range of interests and talents and was always involved in something. Her children felt there was nothing that she couldn’t do and equally, she instilled this idea in them too, teaching them that they could do anything they put their mind to.

Singing and dancing were great passions of Nancy’s and she shared this love with others by teaching Irish dancing in Gorey for many years. She encouraged all of her children to get involved in the hobby, and supported many young people around the community to harness and strengthen their dancing skills. During this time, she often loaded up the group of dancers into the family’s Toyota estate car to bring them around to the competitions.

Nancy loved poker and often played with Willie and other family members. Going to her brother-in-law’s house to play cards became a family ritual, during which everyone would catch up and enjoy some healthy competition. This ritual will be continued long after Nancy’s death as many of the family members still meet on a Sunday for conversation and a card game. Always one to embrace new things, Nancy was quick to adapt to technology and when she discovered online games, she was hooked. She was curious about everything the internet had to offer, from online prayers to puzzle bobble.

Nancy was very well-liked in the Gorey community and in her later years, she was involved in the St Colombus Old Folks Club. She had some great friends in the town who will all greatly miss her kindness and friendship.

Nancy wasn’t well for a long time but she never complained about her situation. In her final days, she was simply grateful and relieved to be at home in her own bed surrounded by, in her own words, “her wonderful family”. At home, she received the best care from Doctor Rob Williams, nurses Holly, Claire and Eucharia, and all the family in her last days. Everyone did everything that they could for her especially William, who travelled afar for her food requests and waited on her every need from morning ‘til night.

When she got the awful news in Saint Vincent’s Hospital that she did not have much time left, she asked the Lord to give her a month to get her affairs in order. It didn’t give her family enough time to worry or fret, just enough time to care for her and love her that last little bit. She was used to getting exactly what she wanted and so she also requested to God that she would die on a Sunday during the day. On Saturday, February 18, she turned to her daughter Michelle and said “I’m going tomorrow”. The next day, she passed away at 12.20 p.m.

Nancy may be gone but her kindness, generosity and compassion for all living beings will live on through her family, friends and all who knew her. She will be greatly missed by her children Michael, Peter, Paul, Brenda, Fiona, William and Michelle; siblings Joan and Martin; grandchildren; great grandchildren; sons-in-law; daughters-in-law; brother-in-law Michael; nieces; nephews; relatives; friends and neighbours.

May she rest in peace.