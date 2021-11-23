Mark’s final farewell after a long, eventful life

Mark Higgins formerly of 10 Thomas Street, Wexford town, passed away at the age of 103 on October 31 in Liverpool where he lived with family. The youngest son of the late Terence and Alice (née O'Rourke) Higgins, Mark was born in 1918 and attended the Christian Brothers School in Wexford town, he was also an altar boy at Rowe Street Church. One of six children born to Terence and Alice, he would go on to lose three of those siblings to tuberculosis. In 1934, at the age of 16, Mark went away to sea, joining the Reardon Smith Line of Cardiff as an apprentice. Thus began a long and amazingly eventful career of seafaring, which culminated with Mark being appointed a Commodore Captain of the Reardon Smith Line until his retirement in 1978.

During this time he went to Liverpool where he funded his own education and earned his Masters in 1946. He also served in WWII, working on coal coasters rom Newcastle to London when German airplanes and E-Boats attacked their convoys. He saw many vessels lost while working on that service. He later served on deep sea ships and merchant vessels and spent much time around the areas of North Africa and Italy where German artillery proved very dangerous to ships in the Mediterranean.

He also visited Japan on a number of occasions in the 1930s. The first time was before the war, while the second time was after it. Docking in the port of Nagasaki, he saw first hand the devastation of the city, following the dropping of an atomic bomb there. In the middle of all this he went to Liverpool and paid his own way through college, graduating with a masters in 1946. It was while in Liverpool that he met his future wife, Ann, whose family were also from Wexford.

They enjoyed a wonderfully happy marriage up until Ann's sad passing in recent times. The couple greatly enjoyed visiting Wexford and did so regularly over the years. Mark was further honoured by Reardon Smith when he was appointed Commodore Captain of the Reardon Smith Fleet, and also was made an MBE by Queen Elizabeth. Reflecting on her childhood, Mark’s sole child Babs said she and her mother came to know all the ports in the UK as they would wait there for her father. Describing it as “being like Christmas” every time her dad came home, Babs recalls gifts from faraway exotic places like Japan, Korea and India.

She also recalls holidays in Wexford, spending six weeks here every summer and her father taking her to some of his favourite places. They would go to the railways and place pennies on the line, to Drinagh where Mark would reminisce about the times he spent with family and the cold winter nights where the only water source was a nearby well. According to Babs her father had a great love of the land and, in a different time, he would have worked as a famer and not a seaman. After his retirement Mark remained active and enjoyed gardening and woodwork. He would often accompany his son-in-law in his work as a builder and enjoyed the opportunity to do “something different”.

Despite leaving Wexford as a young man and living much of his life in the UK, Mark always described himself as having “a foot in both countries”. He was a man of the elements, he loved the water, revelled in starlight and moonlight, he was a man who, even as he grew old, had a fluency with words. He was cheerful and an affectionate, a loving man; even when he moved into a nursing home fellow residents noted how much he would say he loved them. The day he left Wexford the Boys Scouts went to the North Station to wave him off, not knowing the remarkable life he would go on to lead.