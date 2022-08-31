Margot Kinsella was the centre of her family

The family, friends, neighbours and all who knew Margot Kinsella (nee: O’Toole), Effernogue, Ferns are very saddened, and slowly coming to terms with her passing on September 7, 2021.

Margot (Margaret), was born in Ballingale, near Tombrack, Ferns, in February 1931. Her father Patrick, who came from Ardoyne, Tullow, Co Carlow, died in 1947, aged 51.

His passing was a huge loss to the family, however, her mother Mary (nee: O’Neill), and all the family worked well together on the family farm and Ballingale Mill, and Margot played her part in all that had to be done.

The middle child in her family, Margot dearly loved her brothers and sisters: Michael, Nano, Kitty, Molly, Patrick, Seamus, Louis and Jo.

Ballingale continued to be hugely important to her throughout her life.

She walked up the lane to primary school in Tombrack and followed that with secondary education in the Mercy Convent, Enniscorthy.

That meant cycling the seven miles there and back in all seasons, whatever the weather. On completion of her Leaving Certificate she worked in the National Bank, Baggot St., Dublin, for some years.

Margot met Ned Kinsella, Bolachoir, when they were both in primary school and they remained a solid, loyal, loving couple throughout their entire lives.

They married in 1955 and moved to Corbally, Enniscorthy, where they started to farm and raise a family. They moved back to the Ferns area in 1961, to Effernogue, and together they tackled big challenges throughout their married life and made successes of them. Ned died in 2011, aged 82.

Margot’s life was focussed on family, friends, farm life, and her faith in God. She really was at the centre of her family and the anchor around which family activities revolved.

However, she was also a good neighbour and friend and she truly valued the friendship and support that came in return.

Margot was modest by nature but also a talented and very capable person. She had a real talent for painting and loved the social and creative aspect of art classes.

She enjoyed her time with like-minded friends in the ICA in Boolavogue. She was loved and very respected by everyone who knew her and she was unaware of her own importance, and was all the more important for that.

As her family grew with sons-in-law, daughters-in-law and the arrival of grandchildren she got great pleasure from their company.

The heart of the family home, her extended family also became the very centre of her life.

Very caring and selfless by nature Margot’s main focus in life was to make sure those dear to her were looked after and happy. She had a great interest in what her family and extended family were all doing and she had a natural ability to keep all the information flowing.

On the farm she always knew who was doing what in which field, and her over-riding mission was that no one be hungry. She loved her Aga and fed armies with it.

In the early years her busy life was filled with rearing her family and keeping the farm going with Ned. They started with very little but worked hard to build on that bit by bit. Later there was the opportunity travel a bit. It was a new experience for them, and they enjoyed it a lot. Among the destinations of her trips were the UK, the USA, Zimbabwe, Paris, and a treasured trip to Lourdes in 2018.

Margot was blessed with good health in her old age and was agile beyond her years. She liked to walk across the fields at home, or at the GAA track in Ferns, where she would hope to meet someone for a chat.

She loved the garden and the precious spare minutes spent in it throughout her life resulted in a lovely space around the home she and Ned created.

There were things she did always: get up early in the morning; put a wholesome dinner on the table every day; make her own bread and say her prayers by the fire before going up to bed.

She went to Mass on Sunday and morning Mass, when she could, during the week. Those routines changed with the times and laterally it was daily mass from Ferns on live stream and phone calls and WhatsApp messages to family.

As with most people, especially those who are older, Margot found the isolation that came with Covid-19 really hard. She missed family and interaction with people very much but she dealt with it, as she dealt with the many challenges that came her way during life, and did her bit for the benefit of all.

Margot had celebrated her 90th birthday on February 12, 2021, in quiet fashion during Covid lock down.

However, she derived great joy from the cards and calls she received from her wide circle of family and friends and it was a joy she thoroughly deserved.

Her decline in health came suddenly and at the end of a well lived life she slipped away in the care of Wexford General Hospital, to reap her eternal reward.

Margot’s family appreciate so much the condolences, sympathy, support, friendship and neighbourliness that everyone has extended to us. It helps us more than you realise.

Ar dheis Dé go raibh a hanam dilis – may she rest in peace.