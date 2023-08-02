Loyal and faithful Anthony believed that life was an immense privilege

Tributes have been paid to the late Anthony O’Gara of Courtown at his Funeral Mass on Friday in Our Lady Star of the Sea Church, Riverchapel.

Anthony died following a short illness on July 23 at Blackrock Hospice, surrounded by his loved ones.

He was the son of the late John and Rosanna O’Gara, brother of Paul, John, Michael, Niall his twin, Carolann and Rosie. He is deeply mourned by his family, brother-in-law, sisters-in-law, nephews, nieces, aunts, uncles, cousins, extended family, relatives and friends.

Mr O’Gara’s Remains Reposed at Murphy's Funeral Home, The Avenue, Gorey on Thursday, July 27, with Removal the next day for Funeral Mass at 1pm on July 28, followed by burial in the adjoining cemetery.

Niall gave a moving account of Anthony’s life at the funeral, recalling their childhood spent together in a busy house with seven children.

“Kind, gentle, best, strong, thoughtful, exasperating, zany, funny, odd, caring, challenging, loving, generous, considerate, brave, accepting, deep, courageous, polite, sincere, loyal, quiet, friend.”

These were all words used to describe Anthony in the past weeks and every one of them has resonated with him and his family, said Niall.

Anthony was a complex man who seemed to feel everything ten times deeper than his twin brother. “These deep feelings sometimes made his life very challenging for him.

“Anthony was no open book, but for those who took the time to open the pages of that book, there was a different story and character in there for each of us.”

Anthony really enjoyed living in Courtown. Growing up, he loved coming and going throughout the summer months, and the peace and tranquillity of winter.

He enjoyed fishing. He loved making and building things. He made some amazing houses from match sticks. In a house with seven kids, his models sometimes got in the way and there could be a rapid clear out of his models. Niall’s last conversation with Anthony was on the Thursday before he died. “He said he was looking forward to seeing what was on the other side.” He was asked if it’s possible to send a message “from the other side.” Hours after he passed, a brother received two missed calls, one from his sister Carolann and one from Anthony.

Yet the phone’s history only shows one missed call, from Carolann. “My brother is now wondering if Anthony’s love of technology is being used to message from the other side,” joked Niall.

Anthony was a big sci-fi fan, of Dr Who and Battlestar Galactica. His quirky sense of humour shone through in one anecdote when, on being visited by a brother who wasn’t clean shaven, he quipped: “Bye Yasser Arafat.”

“He was loyal and faithful and enjoyed lifelong friendships with people. He remembered birthdays and anniversaries and sent thoughtful cards and messages, and organised family video calls on a regular basis.

“He could be relied upon to look after nephews and nieces, all of whom were very fond of him.

“He was kind and gentle and very supportive of our parents visiting, helping my Dad out with the sheep, particularly as they came towards the end of their lives.”

Anthony was meticulous in ensuring that their mother received pain relief and medication as prescribed.

He worked hard in UCD to gain a Degree in Electronics, which served him well as he provided support in the Computer Science Department.

On returning to Courtown after his retirement, Anthony loved to walk, taking photos and posting them on the family Whatsapp group, always captured from a unique and interesting angle.

During his illness, he surrounded himself with his family and close friends.

“I was astonished at the strength and dignity he showed in his final challenge,” said Niall. “He never once complained or felt sorry for himself.”

As the end approached, Anthony told his twin: “I know this is the end, but I had a good life growing up in Courtown. It was so much fun and most people in the world don’t get that as an opportunity.”

He had arrived at one simple truth. “Life is a privilege, for living and enjoying.”

It was fitting that Anthony had joined his mother on the tenth anniversary of her death.

“He was both complicated and simple. A man who saw and experienced lots, physically, virtually, and in his own imagination.”

Quoting one of Anthony’s favourite sci-fi movies, Niall said: “Anthony, you’ve seen more things than we can imagine. But all these moments will be lost like tears washed away by the rain.”