John Thomas was a true Wexford character, renowned for his unique style and singing voice

It was a fitting farewell as members of Wexford Able Disabled Club, wearing their club tracksuits and t-shirts, accompanied one of their longest-serving members on his final journey to Rowe Street Church at the weekend.

A true character and described by his friends as “a real showman”, John Thomas of Lower John Street sadly passed away on Thursday of last week.

John was a perennial sight in his hometown, often catching the eye as he strolled around in his cowboy hat and waistcoat. On match days, he’d swap his regular headwear for Wexford cowboy hat and head for Wexford Park decked out in purple and gold.

Someone who loved his own unique style, if there was a sense of occasion, John could equally turn up sharply dressed in a suit with a crisp white shirt and a dicky bow. Regardless, John tended to catch the eye.

His friends at Wexford Able Disabled Club were deeply saddened by his passing, recalling many cherished memories over his many years of involvement.

In particular, John was renowned for being the life and soul of the party and he was never behind the door about putting on a show. A great singer, he loved to take on the classics from the likes of Elvis, Johnny Cash and Frank Sinatra.

Among the tributes posted online, a spokesperson for Wexford Able Disabled Club described John as “One of life's true gentlemen who will be sadly missed by all his friends here in the club”.

All his friends at the club extended their deepest sympathies to John’s family and they turned out in force to bid a fond farewell at Rowe Street Church on Saturday. After a moving funeral ceremony, John’s remains were taken to Crosstown Cemetery for burial. Nobody present on the day was under any illusion that Wexford had lost another of its characters.

John was the son of the late Winifred and William Thomas. He was a beloved brother of Eileen, Bridget, George, Fintan, Angela and the late Jean. He is sadly missed by his loving family, nephews, nieces, relatives and friends.