Heartbreak in Wexford at sudden and tragic passing of ‘uniquely gifted musician’ Jack Egan

Wexford and Cork were united in grief this week as news broke of the sudden and tragic passing of Jack Egan of Ballykilliane, Drinagh.

Jack’s heartbroken family and his friends in Cork, where he lived for a number of years, were left dumbfounded and struggled to come to terms with the loss of a young life, so filled with promise.

The son of Anna-Marie and Michael Egan, Jack had certainly followed in his father’s footsteps musically. His Dad being well-known in the Wexford music scene going back years, Jack showed promise as a musician from an early age.

He eventually went on to study MTU Cork School of Music and grew into an accomplished performer, taking to the stage with such acts as Sky Trumpets and The Underscore Orkestra to name but a few. A sought-after bass player, he had a great ear and a keen attention to detail.

Indeed, one of the many glowing tributes paid to Jack in recent days described him as “a uniquely gifted musician who shared the joy of music with all".

Another friend described the late Wexford man as “one of a kind”. “He was funny, witty, talented and always incredibly kind.”

Foremost in everybody’s minds are Jack’s devastated parents and his sister Martha and friends and family continue to rally around them ahead of his funeral mass on Wednesday at St Mannon’s Church, Cleariestown, at 12 noon.

Jack was the beloved son of Michael and Anna Marie and dear brother of Martha and the late baby Catherine. He is sadly missed by his loving parents, sister, grandparents Anne and Larry Colfer, Godparents Lorna Colfer-Dempsey and Ger Leacy, aunts, uncles, cousins, extended family and friends. May he rest in peace.