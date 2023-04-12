Gorey community mourn loss of kind-hearted businessman Paschal Whitmore

The well-known businessman and friend to the community died peacefully and surrounded by his loved ones at St. Vincent's Private Hospital following an illness.

Paschal was a familiar face to many in the Gorey community as the helpful and kind businessman behind Whitmore Jewellers in Gorey. A family-run business established in 1957 by his parents Jack and Bridie Whitmore, Paschal was at the helm of the successful business for many years, getting to know customers in both the Main Street and the Gorey Shopping Centre Branch.

Paschal has been described by many who knew him as a wise and kind-hearted businessman and a true gentleman. He was also a very involved member of the Gorey community, and played pivotal roles at Gorey Rugby Club, where he previously served as president in 2002 and 2003. He was a regular spectator at the rugby matches up until recently and supported the club as a business sponsor. According to the club, he was very actively involved in all facets of the club and his opinion was very highly respected. Paschal was also involved with Courtown Golf Club and enjoyed many tournaments and golfing trips over the years.

Paschal was the beloved husband of Caroline, loving father of Cathal, Ciaran, Deirdre and Bryan, son of Bridie and the late Jack and brother of John, Brenda, Leonard, Lynda and Anna. He will be deeply missed by his loving wife, daughter, sons, mother, sisters, brothers, uncle, grandchildren, daughter-in-law, brothers-in-law, sister-in-law, nieces, nephews, relatives, friends and neighbours.

Paschal reposed at Floods Funeral Home McDermott Street, Gorey on Tuesday, with removal on Wednesday at 11.15am to St. Michael's Church Gorey, via The Avenue and Main Street, Gorey, for funeral Mass at 12 noon. Burial afterwards in St. Michael's Cemetery, Gorey. Family flowers only, donations, if desired, to St. Aidan's Day Care Centre.