Fr Paddy O’Brien always had time for everyone

The death occurred recently of the former President of St Peter’s College and retired Parish Priest of Kilanerin, Rev Patrick (Paddy) O’Brien.

Late of Chambersland, New Ross, Fr Paddy was the eldest of seven children born to May and Walter O’Brien.

He grew up in a farming household in Cushinstown, attending the local national school, before going on to study at St Peter’s College.

Fr Paddy studied in the seminary in Maynooth and was ordained in June 1958. He went on to complete a Higher Diploma in Education and returned to St Peter’s, where he became Dean of the seminary. He was later appointed to the prestigious role of president of the college.

In 1984 Fr Paddy was appointed Kilanerin PP, a role he held for 28 years. During that time he oversaw the refurbishment and rededication of St Peter & Paul’s Church.

Fr Paddy retired to live in Chambersland, New Ross, in 2012, continuing to play an active part in the church community.

Throughout Fr Paddy maintained close ties with his family. Considered the head of the household for many years, he was the chief celebrant for all family religious occasions, from weddings to christenings, and remained active on this front until into his eighties.

He loved to travel and spent many summers working in Tampa, Florida.

The area became a home away from home for Fr Paddy, and he made many friends there over the years.

He had planned to travel again to Tampa this October but sadly this wasn’t to be.

Fr Paddy enjoyed excellent health for most of his life and always looked after himself well.

He was a keen follower of sport, especially horse racing and loved to watch his cousin Aidan O’Brien’s horses compete.

A knowledegeable, problem solver, Fr Paddy was a kind man who always made time for others.

He enjoyed many trips abroad, including to Australia, India and Nepal with his sister Stasia.

He also enjoyed horse riding and shooting in his youth, and in later years loved gardening, especially his roses and dahlias and beekeeping.

He thoroughly enjoyed his retirement and was a person who was always contented with his vocation.

Fr Paddy passed away peacefully in the love and care of some of his family at the Beacon on June 17. He had spent three weeks in hospital prior to his death and his nephews and nieces took it in turn to ensure that somebody visited him daily, during this time.

A large crowd attended Fr Paddy’s funeral mass at St Mary’s Church, Cushinstown, where his nephew Francis O’Brien paid a warm tribute to him.

Fr O’Brien is sadly missed by his loving sisters Maureen and Stasia, brothers Maurice, Wally and Lar, Bishop Ger Nash and the priests of the Diocese of Ferns, sisters-in-law, brother-in-law, nieces, nephews, grandnieces and grandnephews, extended family, friends and former parishioners.

He was predeceased by his sister Peg and parents.

Fr Paddy was laid to rest after the mass in the adjoining church grounds.

May his gentle soul rest in peace