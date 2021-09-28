Founder of one of Wexford’s biggest businesses passes away

The former Managing Director of ABS Pumps Werner Klimmek sadly passed away peacefully on Wednesday September 1 in Berlin, Germany aged 86. Werner was born in East Prussia on February 16, 1935 to Margarete and father Arnold Klimmek who was a baker by trade, owned a grocery with drinks license and also a small hotel. The family fled to Berlin during the Second World War and life was hard for a number of years. Werner met Barbara (nee Grambow) in Berlin and they married and had three children. He studied Engineering and in 1973 the opportunity arose to move to Ireland with his family and become Managing Director of ABS Pumps in Wexford (now Sulzer).

This occurred when the founder of ABS Pumps, Albert Blum decided to expand the company’s manufacturing capability outside of Germany in 1972. The number of options were narrowed down to two, Ireland and Portugal. Finally, following an aerial tour of the country with his then sales manager, Werner Klimmek, the decision fell in favour of Ireland and the location of choice was Wexford in the south east corner.

On January 6, 1973 the 38-year-old took up the position and was soon followed to Ireland by his wife Barbara and their three children; Markus, Knut and Claudia. Werner was to spend the next thirteen and a half years in Wexford establishing and consolidating the company to become a self-sufficient organisation and the largest entity within the ABS group of companies.

In January 1973 the company employed 8 employees. By December 1980 employment plateaued, employing 340 employees, at the time the biggest employer in Co Wexford.

On the social side of employment. Werner supported the concept of paying above the average. He introduced a pension plan for all employees within seven years of starting the company including having employees as trustees. He oversaw the appointment of women into shop floor jobs traditionally performed by men and introduced paid maternity leave. Nowadays all of these policies are commonplace but were deemed very progressive in the late seventies and early eighties.

The perception of Werner was that he was a typical German – organised, structured, disciplined, formal. Always viewed as an authoritative figure, somewhat aloof, but hugely respected as a manager by the general workforce and external third parties.

On the other hand, his perception of the Irish environment was that it was much more laid back and relaxed where rigid timetables and deadlines seemed less important.

Werner recalled going to his first company dinner dance, which was scheduled to start at 8:30 in the evening but no one from the company was to be seen and he wondered if he was at the right venue. Gradually, everyone showed up by 9:30 and he discovered that the official starting time for social events was more of a guideline than a strict appointment.

He also discovered that the use of language could be mis-leading, where words should not always be taken literally, for example, the description of the weather as “a soft day”, or as “a grand day” when it was actually raining. Overtime, he learned the ‘Irish way’ and assimilated very successfully.

He and Barbara made many good friends among the staff and in the wider Wexford community. He loved Ireland and its scenery and many summer afternoons were spent with the whole family in Curracloe in the sand dunes complete with a picnic.

In 1986 they decided it was time to return to their roots in Germany, but the love for and connection with Ireland was never broken. Werner and Barbara spent a couple of months here every year visiting children, grandchildren and friends. He would meet up with former colleagues and new acquaintances in the pub Friday evenings, where matters, national and international were discussed and ‘sorted out’.

Werner Klimmek’s legacy is the survival of the company built on the foundations which he firmly established in the early years and whose prestige and reputation in the wider community have stood the test of time and survived to this day.

In 2003 he was delighted to attend the 30 year anniversary of ABS Pumps as a special guest

His last visit to Ireland was the Christmas prior to the pandemic which unfortunately prevented him from travelling again.

On his retirement Werner’s children and grandchildren and great-grandchildren became his focus and they cherished his constant support and advice. He was always very generous to them and one of his favourite sayings was – ‘Better to give with warm hands rather than with cold’.

He was predeceased by Barbara in November 2015 whom he missed very much and since then, unfortunately his life was marred by long spells of illness from which he had up to now always bravely managed to recover.

During 2015 he and Barbara moved into a Seniors Residence ‘The Rosenhof’ in Berlin where he made new friends, and became an active part of the community. He was an elected member of the Residents Committee, a member of the choir, volunteered in the nursing wing and enjoyed the many activities that took place there.

He is survived by his brother Bernd, sister Sabine, sons Markus and Knut, daughter Claudia, their spouses Annette, Siobhan and Peter; grandchildren, Lukas, Niklas, Tobias, Mareike, Jonas, Ben, Max, Fionn, Sam and Killian, their partners and great-grandchildren Freyja and Zoe.

His funeral will take place on October 7 at 11 a.m. in Mariendorf, Berlin, Germany.