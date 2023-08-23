Enniscorthy’s Larry Byrne was a Rapparees stalwart, a great family man and a loyal friend

"A great clubman, a great Wexford man, a great family man and a great friend.” That was how Raparees Starlights GAA described its late president and long-time member, Larry Byrne, following his passing on Monday.

Beloved husband of Betty and loving father of Séamus, Susan and the late Robert, Larry is sadly missed by his sister Lizzie (Molloy), son-in-law Garry, daughter-in-law Christine, grandchildren Ava, James and Lauren, brother-in-law Paddy, sister-in-law Annette, nephews, nieces, extended family, neighbours and friends.

Of the many tributes which have been paid to Larry and his family, the one published by Maria Nolan, PRO at Raparees Starlights, struck the greatest chord.

“The club is deeply saddened by the passing of our president Larry Byrne and would like to express our most sincere condolences to the Byrne family, Betty, Sue, and Sheamy, and not forgetting the late Robert,” it read. “Larry has been a club stalwart from the very beginning. Winning hurling championships with the old Shamrocks club before the amalgamation, kicking football with the Starlights, Larry was a selector with the first Rapparees team to win in 1978 and with several other winning hurling and football teams over the years.

“He has been a huge addition to the Bellefield committee for over 30 years always with practical advice, never one to mince his words Larry was a wise Enniscorthy man who knew his people and knew his GAA. In 30 years as secretary I can honestly say that Larry was the best man I have had the privilege to see in action on the side line being not just able to spot where things were going wrong but having the solution to it, even when he wasn’t on the side line he would come down the bank in New Ross call me over to tell the selectors of the team to change so and so to a different position or replace him with someone else.

“A great clubman, a great Wexford man, a great family man and a great friend, himself and the late Pat Hall have been friends for years and now only a fortnight after Pat passed to his eternal reward Larry will be joining him and the talk in the heavens will most definitely be about the Rapparees/Starlights. He will always be missed and remembered at Bellefield.”

Further condolences were posted in Larry’s honour with Sam and Leslie McCauley posting: “It was always a pleasure to share his company including at the recent launch of the redevelopment of Bellefield. He was a memorable man and a lasting legend of Shamrocks and Rapparees-Starlights. May he rest in peace.”

Teresa Codd and Davy Morris wrote: To dear Betty, Susan , Seamus, extended family and friends ,we are so sorry to hear of the passing of dear Larry. He was such a great character, loved and lived life to the fullest, and was a great conversationalist. We will treasure our chats about GAA and greyhounds. Our thoughts and prayers are with you all during this very difficult time.”

Describing Larry as “a leader and pivotal figure both on and off the playing field in the Enniscorthy GAA”, Seán Whelan said, “deepest sympathy to Betty, Sue and Seamus and his sister Lizzie, relatives and friends. Thanks for the friendship, the stories and all the memories Larry, may his soul rest in eternal peace.”

Larry will be reposing at Crosbie’s Funeral Home, Enniscorthy on Wednesday, August 23 from 2 p.m. Removal on Wednesday at 6 p.m to St. Aidan’s Cathedral. Funeral Mass on Thursday at 12 noon. Burial afterwards in St Mary’s Cemetery.