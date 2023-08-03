Enniscorthy mourns the passing of Rapparees and Wexford GAA stalwart Pat Hall

A sadness hung over the Rapparees-Starlights GAA Club in Enniscorthy yesterday (Wednesday) as news filtered out of the passing of former club chairman and local GAA stalwart Pat Hall.

Pat passed away peacefully at the age of 83 in the care of the wonderful staff at Wicklow Hospice.

Formerly of Templeshannon in Enniscorthy, Pat served the Rapparees-Starlights in almost every capacity from selector, mentor, manager and Chairman to pulling pints behind the bar of the GAA complex with his late wife Kay.

At one point, Pat also brought the passion and enthusiasm he had for his beloved club to county matters and served as Chairman of the Wexford GAA County Board, something which was he deemed a great honour as a passionate supporter of the purple and gold.

In a fitting tribute posted online, the Rapps PRO Maria Nolan described Pat as “a true gent, a great Gael, a great clubman and a great Wexford man”.

"He was a man of vision,” she said. “He was always trying to move his club forward. He was a man of courage and encouragement, always trying to recruit new members and players.

"He had time and a word for everyone. He was a man of considered opinions and with a tolerance of the opinions of others. He made friends easily and kept them throughout his long life.”

All associated with the club expressed their deepest sympathies to his family at this sad time.

Pat is pre-deceased by his beloved wife Kay, his sister Bridget and his stepson Shane.

He is sadly missed by his loving wife Margaret; his brother Matt and sister Win, his children; Walter, Dan, Helen, Pádraig and Michael; stepdaughter Edel; his grandchildren; Ronan, Seán, Darren, Kate, Adam, Ciara and Ella; his daughters-in-law; Sharon, Sharon, Michelle and Linda; his sons-in-law Joe and Gerry; step-grandchildren TJ, Adam, Ben and Eleanor; his step-great-grandchild Noah and his many relations and friends gathered over the years.

Pat’s remains will be removed from Crosbie’s Funeral Home at 9.30 a.m. tomorrow (Friday) for funeral mass at 10 a.m. Burial will take place afterwards at St Mary's Cemetery.