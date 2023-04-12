Devoted community volunteer Beryl Kelly will be greatly missed in Gorey

Beryl Kelly of Park Avenue, Gorey devoted her lifetime to supporting and caring for others and though she may not longer be with us, her generosity and the impact of it will be remembered for many years to come.

Beryl died peacefully at St Vincent’s Hospital on Friday, April 7. In the days since her death, many who knew her have remembered the kindness that the nurse and dedicated volunteer extended to people around the community.

Born in Buckinghamshire, Beryl moved to Gorey in 1978 and quickly became part of the community. She played a leading role in Wexford Gorey Scout group, establishing the first beaver group to allow younger children to have their first taste of the outdoors. Beryl also helped to set up a swim group in Courtown for people with special needs. She later joined the local Red Cross society and in this time she ran the Red Cross youth, trained members in hand care, home nursing, patient handling, skin camouflage, first aid and fulfilled her ambition to become a fully qualified EMT (emergency medical technician).

Beryl’s devotion to the Gorey community did not stop there. She founded the Arch Club to address the need for a social outlet for people with special needs and remained involved in the running of the club throughout her life. As a result of her experience with the Arch and swim club, Beryl was invited to become a member of the Gorey/Courtown host town committee for the 2003 World Games. All of this work influenced the establishment of the SOCGA (Special Olympic Club Gorey Area), which remains strong in the community today.

Beryl also provided First Aid training to the Cahore Inshore Rescue Service for many years and her colleagues there have said they will miss her kindness, wisdom, advice, support, and her sense of fun.

In 2020, Volunteer Ireland recognised Beryl for her outstanding commitment and dedication to Special Olympics in the Gorey area (SOCGA) over many years. One of just three winners nationally in the Sports and Recreation category, Beryl was nominated for this award by the Special Olympics Leinster Regional Team.

Beryl was the beloved wife of Michael and loving mother of Ivan, Natasha, Aidan and Gareth and sister of Renee, Sash and the late Jean. She will be deeply missed by her loving husband, daughter, sons, sisters, grandchild Grace, son-in-law Colin, brothers-in-law, sisters-in-law, nieces, nephews, relatives, friends, neighbours and extended family members Brian, Brendan, Barry, Trevor, Joanne, Tom, Martha and Ann Bolger.

Beryl will be reposing at her residence (Y25 N 272) on Wednesday, April 12 from 4 p.m. to 8 p.m. Removal will take place on Thursday, April 13 at 11.15 a.m. to St. Michael's Church, Gorey for funeral mass at 12 noon followed by private cremation in Mount Jerome Crematorium. Family flowers only donations if desired to Cahore Lifeboat.