‘Civic minded’ Eoin Minihan always had New Ross at heart

The death occurred recently of Eoin Minihan, a man instrumental in many forward thinking initiatives for New Ross.

Late of Woodland Grove, Eoin passed away peacefully on January 29 in the care of New Ross Community Hospital.

His friend Hilary Murphy recalled Eoin being the first person to welcome him to the town when he arrived in 1969.

“He asked me to consider joining the the local junior chamber. He was president of New Ross Junior Chamber, as well as being one of its founding members, alongside Eddie Rowee, Margaret Lyng, the late Michael Hanrahan, the late Brendan O’Neill and others.

“In the 1980s New Ross Junior Chamber was engaged in many hugely successful local projects which benefitted the town, both socially and from a business point of view. Members, by their involvement in the chamber, gained a profile which assisted them in getting employment locally or even further afield.”

Hilary described a civic minded man passionate about New Ross.

“Eoin was never a publicity seeker. He was motivated purely to contribute to projects that would have benefitted the town. He was also elected chairman of the then urban council." The Junior Chamber was all about self improvement through community development and was driven by Eoin and its founders, Hilary said.

He described a loyal friend who always kept in touch with him over the years, especially during his illness.

A man from a political background. “His dad was known as the Big Booming Andy. In my opinion Eoin was a most courteous gent, someone who was generally quiet, someone who had New Ross at heart.”

A large crowd attended Eoin’s funeral mass at St Mary & St Michael’s church and his burial afterwards in St Stephen’s Cemetery.

Eoin is survived by his loving wife Teresa; sons Edwin and Donagh; daughter-in-law Marie; Edwin's partner Meike; grandchildren Brian, Lucy and Charlotte, brothers Mark and Barney; sister-in-law; brothers-in-law; nieces; nephews, extended family and a wide circle of friends.

He was predeceased by his sisters Mary Elizabeth, Anne (infant) and Barbara, brother Aindreas.

May he rest in peace.