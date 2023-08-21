Bunclody’s George Raleigh was a great community man with a cheerful whistle and smile

One of the most highly respected members of the community George, who was very well known and had many good friends and neighbours in the town and surrounding areas, passed away peacefully on Wednesday, July 26 in St. Luke’s Hospital, Kilkenny surrounded by his heartbroken family.

George was born in 1946 and was due to turn 77 on Aug 6. However, in many ways he was ageless because he was always wise beyond his years, but he could be as youthful and full of mischief as any of his adored grandsons and more so on many occasions. He settled in Bunclody and was the second youngest of eight children. He went to national school in the old boys’ school Bunclody and left school early to begin his working life using his gifted hands, as much as possible outdoors. George met the late Agnes Raleigh/Byrne from Ballymorgan, Tombrack at a dinner dance in Tombrack in 1968 and they were married on January 13, 1970.

A devoted family man, George always spoke with pride about Agnes and all his children; Joan, George, David, Linda, Noel, and Eve. He absolutely adored every one of his children, and that pride was equally evident with the arrival of each grandson. He could not do enough for his six children and 14 grandsons, nothing was ever too much to ask. All 14 grandsons had their very own special funny joke with granddad and he treasured each and every one of them so much. For 38 years George was the caretaker in the FCJ convent in Bunclody, now known as the FCJ secondary school, and only retired within the last few years. David, George’s son, worked by his side in FCJ and the pair were regularly known to get the frying pan out for their morning tea break. It would not be unusual for people to call to their headquarters ‘George’s Shed’ and be met with the most beautiful aromas wafting from the shed, and offered some freshly cooked trout, venison, or pheasant; you name it, George and David cooked it.

The title caretaker really suited George. It was simple and straight forward, not highfaluting or grandiose, the exact same as George himself. In the true meaning of the world he took care of everyone and everything both at home and at work. Everyone called on him and always knew George would always come and sort whatever the problem may be. While surrounded by teachers, George himself was a natural teacher and his knowledge of all living creatures of the outdoors and of how things worked was incredible. He loved nothing better than to be down the yard at home with his hens and canaries, which he reared all his life, and his tomato plants and his scallions. He adored when the swallows would build in his shed and following him every footstep right by his side was his adored dog Max.

Max loved to take in the eggs and as soon as he would hear the hens cackle he was on duty. George loved to stock up on logs for the winter and he was often seen in his little red Ferguson driving through Bunclody. George adored fishing and was known as one of the best fishermen locally. He had so many talents and adored listening to music but especially the banjo as he was a renowned player himself.

He had a great love and special care for bees and the grandchildren loved to see him in his bee keeper suit. George adored having the tea and the chats and his best and favourite time of the day was early morning. Family was his real value in life and his top priority. He was honest and honourable in all his dealings and had a heart of gold. A friend used a phase he was simply "the salt of the earth"

George was full of mischief and loved to banter. He loved to meet with his friends on a Sunday morning after mass and crack a joke and he had many one liners. It didn’t matter if it was a stranger at the door, he or she was a “quare nice auld divil” or a “hum dinger" and everyone was a friend even if it was your first time to meet George. George is survived by his heartbroken children, his adored grandchildren, his brother Kevin and sisters Mary and Evy and extended family.

George’s family are very appreciative of such kindness shown to them during this very difficult time and would like to thank the following: St Luke’s Hospital, Kilkenny and the Wexford nurses especially Helen, Fr. O’Connor for a lovely ceremony, Pat Lennon funeral director for such professionalism, to Dale, Pat, Al and Cliona for the beautiful music. To George’s good friends Frances Threadgold. Simone O Neill and both Sr. Madelines Ryan and Hayes. To Sugar and Spice and Eurospar Bunclody for such kindness that will never be forgotten.

To all the staff of FCJ and George’s former work colleagues for their kindness and beautiful words. To all extended family and friends who knew him and wished him well while in hospital and those who rang and messaged him, it meant the absolute world to him and his family. All his wonderful neighbours, friends and colleagues who turned out in their droves to pay their respects to George was an absolute testament to how highly thought of and what a great community man he was.

George’s Month’s Mind Mass will be celebrated in the Church of the Most Holy Trinity, Bunclody at 7 p.m. on Saturday, August 26.