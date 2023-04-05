Barty was a talented hurler in his youth and an all-round family man

THE community in Clohamon were shocked and saddened to hear of the passing of Barty Bolger, on the morning of Saturday, February 4, following a very short illness which he battled bravely.

He passed away peacefully at his home in the loving care of his heartbroken family.

Barty was born on August 10, 1948, to Tim and Babs Bolger (nee: O’Connor). He was the eldest child, having been predeceased by his older sister Antoinette, just the year previous. He was followed by his two brothers, TJ and Gerard, and sister, Phil (Walshe).

Barty attended primary school in Kilmyshall, until he moved to St. Peter’s College for his senior years of primary education and secondary school.

During Barty’s teenage years he was an active member of Kilrush-Askamore GAA club. In 1965-66 the club amalgamated with Ferns and they won the minor county hurling final. In 1969, Barty was a member of the team who won the junior A hurling county final.

In St Peter’s College he also made his mark on the hurling pitch and was part of the school’s juvenile hurling team in their 1962-63 campaign, when they were victorious in winning the Leinster title. He was also part of the 1964-65 junior squad who also won the Leinster title.

After leaving St. Peter’s College, Barty briefly worked as a butcher in his father’s business, when he started Slaney Meats. Barty’s father, Tim, also had a haulage business and it was with this that Barty commenced a lifetime career as a truck driver.

In his younger years he drew sugar beet and also drove on the continent visiting many different countries including France, Spain, Italy and Northern Africa.

Barty’s down to earth and kind nature meant he forged many great friendships, a lot of which only became truly apparent to his family after his passing. It was wonderful for them to hear all the lovely stories and fond memories his school friends and fellow truck drivers had of him.

Barty met his lifelong love and devoted wife, Joan (nee: Kavanagh), in April, 1966, in Courtown. They were married in 1968 and had four children together, Antoinette (Foley), Bernard, Myles and Susan (Dunne).

Barty continued his driving career working over the years for Kevin Morrissey and Aidan Kearns and for his last employer, Will Deacon for 25 years. He had only hung up the keys just days before his diagnosis, which was a most difficult day for him and all his family. However, great comfort was taken from the fact he was able to continue his normal everyday routine right until the end.

His family also got great comfort in the words of his fellow workmates who showed and told them how much Barty meant to them all.

By nature, Barty was a quiet man who enjoyed a good pint of Guinness while watching his beloved Liverpool play soccer. He was a fond lover of dogs, loved feeding wild birds and took great pleasure out of trips to the beach.

However, above all other things he lived for his family and loved spending time with them. He was very proud of his family and absolutely adored his grandchildren.

One family member summed up how much of a loss his passing was by commenting: “He is very dearly missed by all who knew him especially his family and work friends.”

Barty’s wake and funeral were attended by people far and near who gathered to pay their respects and bid a fond farewell.

His funeral cortège was welcomed into the church to the song ‘You’ll never walk alone’ which was performed by his grandson, William. Tributes to Barty were also paid with a guard of honour by his local GAA club, Kilrush-Askamore, as well as his beloved truck also being present in the churchyard as he passed it by on his final journey to his place of rest in the adjoining cemetery.

Barty is survived by loving wife, Joan, his children, Antoinette, Bernard, Myles and Susan, brothers, TJ and Gerard, sister, Phil, grandchildren, daughters-in-law, sons-in-law, sisters-in-law, brothers-in-law, nieces, nephews, relatives, neighbours and friends. May he Rest in Peace.

