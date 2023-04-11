‘A true and gentle lady’ – tributes to the late Kitty Hynes who devoted her life to helping the disadvantaged of Wexford

Kitty pictured in 2018 with then Mayor of Wexford Tony Dempsey who honoured her with a mayoral reception.

Widespread tributes have been paid following the death on Sunday of well-known Wexford woman Kitty Hynes who gave 50 years of service to the less well-off in her community through her involvement with the St Vincent de Paul Society.

Kitty, of Lower Mary Street leaves behind an extraordinary legacy of volunteerism which includes helping to establish the town’s first Women’s Refuge in Francis Street, the building of Ozanam House hostel for homeless men, as well as setting up Vincent’s charity shop to fund services for people in need.

Among those who paid tribute following her passing was her brother-in-law Cllr David Hynes who described her as “a great worker on behalf of the less well-off and vulnerable”.

St Vincent de Paul regional president Annette Beckett who worked with Kitty for many years said her legacy lives on in the buildings and services she helped to establish during half a century of selfless volunteering.

"She was a great mentor to other volunteers. She retired a few years ago due to ill-health but she was always at the end of phone if you needed her”, she said.

In messages of condolence on rip.ie one mourner described her as “a true and gentle lady” while a “Wexford mother” said she would “never forget the kindness, compassion and generosity that Kitty showed me many years ago”. Another said she “has left an indelible mark on all those who were blessed to have shared this life with her”

Kitty Hynes was one of the first women to join the organisation in 1968 as a young mother who still found the time to help others who were homeless or struggling to make ends meet.

It was her late brother Kevin who suggested that she join and at the time she was only the second woman admitted to what was then a predominantly male organisation. She worked alongside Kitty Hayes who was the first Wexford woman to join.

The late Kitty Hynes.

Kitty's long and dedicated contribution began in the women's hostel formerly run by the Society in Frances Street which closed down following the opening of Wexford Women's Refuge .

She worked in the Society’s charity shop from when it started over 30 years ago as a free clothing outlet based at the hostel in Francis Street, later moving to a premises in St Peter’s Square and eventually to Selskar, where the successful Vincent’s outlet has been based for many years. Kitty was instrumental, along with other volunteers in the relocation of the shop to Selskar and major renovation work on the building.

She was involved in the early days of Ozanam House hostel for homeless men and in the building of a brand new hostel on the same site behind St. Michael's Hall in Green Street, helping to secure Government grants and support from national headquarters.

She was instrumental in the re-building of St. Michael's Hall after it was damaged by fire, helping to secure funding for the project and in 2018, the main hall in the premises was re-dedicated to her and named the Kitty Hynes Auditorium.

She was also presented with a Vodafone “Passion for the World Around Us” award and also in 2018, she was honoured at a mayoral reception hosted by then Mayor of Wexford Tony Dempsey.

She took on the re-opening of Carne Holiday Centre which closed down after it became dilapidated and with the help of fellow volunteers, set about having it upgraded.

During half a century with St Vincent de Paul Society, she served as Area President, President of the Shop Conference, President of the Hall Committee and President of the Carne Conference.

She has also the driving force behind the setting up of an educational assistance programme providing financial to disadvantaged college students.

Kitty’s charity work was supported and encouraged by her family. When she first became involved, there was no central hall in Wexford and people would often call to her door in Mary Street looking for help. One Christmas day, she delivered dinner to a woman living in a tent on Wexford Racecourse.

Her funeral Mass took place in Bride Street Church at 12 noon on Wednesday, followed by burial in St Ibar’s Cemetery, Crosstown. Her family asked that donations, if desired, should be made to the St Vincent de Paul Society.

Kitty, who was 83 years old, is survived by her beloved husband Tony, her daughters Lorraine, Suzanne and Sinead, her grandchildren Lorcan and Katie and her extended family along with her wide circle of friends in the St Vincent de Paul.