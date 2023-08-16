33-year-old Graiguenamanagh man dies in free diving accident in Norway

There was massive shock in Graiguenamanagh over the past number of days following the news that Daniel O’Brien had died in an accident in Norway

Daniel (33) was an accomplished water sportsman who had rowed across the Atlantic Ocean, died on Thursday in Norway while free diving. A former member of the Air Corp Daniel had been working in Norway as an aviation engineer.

Daniel was a past pupil at Good Counsel College in New Ross and in a tribute on social media they said: “Remembered fondly in GCC as a quiet, friendly and determined young man who went on to achieve amazing feats, including rowing across the Atlantic Ocean, it is with great sadness we learned of the death of Daniel O’Brien in a tragic accident in Norway.”

The Graiguenamanagh Rowing Club paid tribute to Daniel, saying it “is deeply saddened” to learn of his death.

"Daniel joined the club in its infancy and had a lasting impact on the club and its members. His love of the sport and desire for adventure led him to row across the Atlantic from Portugal to South America." He was very highly regarded by the club, and he will be greatly missed. We extend our sincere condolences to Daniel’s family, loved ones, and friends.

In a tribute on RIP.ie Caragh O’Buachalla from TU Dublin Sport wrote: “Danny was one of those characters that you don't forget - throughout his studies in DIT, Danny ran the canoe club, and was well known to all the staff in the sports office. He was always so generous with his time, full of fun and madness with that glint of divilment in his eyes!! We'll miss hearing about all his adventures, may he rest in peace.”

The Arabian Celts GAA club in Bahrain wrote: “We were both shocked and very saddened to hear that such a young, vibrant, and active life has been lost in such a tragedy. Although Danny was with us in Bahrain for a relatively short time, he made many friends and was a big presence amongst the Arabian Celts family with whom he made a lasting impression. His sense of humour and eccentricity will not be forgotten.

“Our sincere condolences to his parents, family, and friends at home and abroad at this difficult time.”

Aific Gallagher wrote: “Danny was a wonderful, kind, thoughtful, fun, and exceptionally talented person who brought so much joy and adventure to the world and those around him. He was quietly confident in his own abilities and always had a helping hand for anyone that wanted to emulate his way of life, in my case by learning to kayak! We will miss Danny every day and are heartbroken at his tragic passing. His family and friends are in our prayers. Ar dheis Dé go raibh a anam dílis.”

He is survived by his heartbroken parents, Pauline and Fiachra, brothers Tommy and Ciaran, partner Ingvill, grandmother Brigid, Pauline's partner Michael, Fiachra's partner Esther, sister-in-law Amy, aunts, uncles, cousins and a wide circle of friends and relations.

Daniel will be reposing at his home on Sunday, August 20, from 10 a.m. concluding at 8 p.m. Removal will take place on Monday, August 21, to Duiske Abbey, Graiguenamanagh, arriving for funeral mass at 10am, followed by cremation at Mount Jerome Crematorium, Harold's Cross, Dublin.

To help celebrate Daniel's life, those attending the funeral are asked to wear bright colours

Family flowers only please, donations, if desired, to The Kevin Bell Repatriation Trust.