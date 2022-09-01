Wexford cyclist (59) battling for his life after colliding with van on hard shoulder of N25

A cyclist has been left battling for his life in intensive care after colliding with a vehicle on the N25 near Wexford.

The incident took place just before 6 p.m. yesterday (Wednesday) evening on the main road, just past the notorious Larkin’s Cross junction.

The cyclist, a local man aged 59, is reported to have collided with one of two vans that was pulled in on the hard shoulder of the road as he was cycling away from Wexford town.

He was thrown from the bicycle and suffered extremely serious injuries. Passers-by pulled in to help and emergency services rushed to the scene.

There was a strong garda presence in addition to the National Ambulance Service, who worked on the man at the side of the road before bringing him to Wexford General Hospital where he was put on life support.

The road was closed off for a time yesterday evening and a garda forensic collision investigator carried out a full technical examination of the scene before it re-opened to traffic.

This is the second incident the emergency services were called to on that stretch of road on Wednesday, with a relatively minor crash having taken place at the Larkin’s Cross junction that morning, leading to further calls for TII and Wexford County Council to act on that stretch of road in the wake of a number of serious incidents.