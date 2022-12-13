Wexford County Council’s staff dealing with homelessness defended – ‘We can’t force people into accommodation’

WEXFORD County Council’s Homeless Services and Support Unit (HSSU) come in for regular criticism. You don’t have to look too far on social media to find these critics, many alleging that council staff are more concerned with dotting i’s and crossing t’s on forms than immediately taking people off the streets.

However, Independent councillor Anthony Connick leapt to the defence of the HSSU staff at a special housing meeting of Wexford County Council, stating that they are doing their very best to accommodate those who have fallen into homelessness.

"I think the HSSU do a very good job,” he said. “Sometimes these situations cannot be rectified. They will not accept emergency accommodation. Sometimes, you just cannot help people because they won’t take help. We can’t always blame homelessness on people here. They do their very best.”

Chief Executive of Wexford County Council Tom Enright appreciated the New Ross councillor’s support.

"I concur with those remarks,” he said. “We come across many cases where people just refuse help from us. Some even refuse help from their own families. We can’t force people into accommodation.”

"Our staff do incredible work, often outside of working hours. They put their heart and soul into what they do. We don’t turn anyone away who is in need of accommodation and we do our best to help them.”

Cllr Joe Sullivan also voiced his support for council staff dealing with homelessness. “I had a situation a couple of weeks ago and it was dealt with absolutely brilliantly by our staff,” he said. “In particular I have to commend Michelle Bridges Carley on the brilliant work done.”