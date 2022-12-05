Wexford County Council’s €151m budget for 2023 is ‘cautious’ but ‘made in expectation of a brighter future’

AS the elected members of Wexford County Council signed off on a €151.2 million budget, the message that the officials were keen to get out is that, despite the financial fall-out of a pandemic and war in Eastern Europe, “an additional €17 million will be spent on local services in the coming year”.

The topic of commercial rates was expected to generate some friction, however, as already reported, an increase of 3% was accepted by councillors by a margin of 24 to four.

Again, the top table at the council were keen to stress that for the vast majority, it won’t result in a greater spend.

"It was coupled with the introduction of a new Small Business Support Grant for occupiers of commercial properties," a council spokesperson confirmed. “Those with a total annual commercial rates bill of €30,000 or less in 2023 will be eligible to avail of the 10% grant offered in the new scheme. As a result, Small and Medium Enterprises availing of the scheme will see a reduction of 2% in their annual rates over 2022. Some 96% of ratepayers in the County are eligible to avail of the scheme, subject to terms and conditions.

At a special budget meeting, Head of Finance Annette O’Neill outlined increased budget provisions in Housing and Roads Programmes and in other areas such as Libraries, Arts, Fire and other Emergency Services, Parks and Amenities and various Community Supports.

The budget also provides for the continuation of long-burning projects such as Enniscorthy Technology Park and Trinity Wharf, as well as specifically setting aside funding to support Wexford’s 2024/25 Fleadh Cheoil na hÉireann bid.

Also contained within the budget is confirmation that the controversial 15% increase in Local Property Tax will generate an extra €486,000 which “has been allocated for service delivery at local Municipal District level”.

This, we're told, includes an extra €25,000 for parks and amenities in each district and an additional €50,000 for the development of strategic district projects.

“The 2023 budget was framed in a largely cautious and conservative manner committing to stability of service provision for the coming year,” Chief Executive of Wexford County Council Tom Enright said. “It includes specific supports to assist small to medium sized businesses struggling with increased costs through the new Small Business Support Grant. It also puts particular focus on local service improvements and expectations of a brighter future for the county once the current economic situation abates.

“The proposals presented in this budget acknowledge that the county should not stand still but should look forward and be as prepared as possible to emerge positively and proactively when the situation improves and is therefore framed with a level of optimism and expectation.”

Full details of the Small Grants Scheme will be available on www.wexfordcoco.ie in January 2023.