Wexford County Council to seek clarity as two reports into mica are confirmed

Wexford County Council (WCC) has confirmed it has received two reports relating to mica-pyrite cases in houses across the county. Of those complaints, one has been forwarded to NABCO, the co-operative building association, for further investigation. Having met and spoken with one of the families affected by this issue, Councillor Joe Sullivan said they had been hit by a bill of €5,000 to confirm their home had been built using defective materials.

“They have to get a written report confirming its mica which will cost them €5,000. That’s on top of paying their mortgage and having the house falling in on top of them, they’re looking for assistance from the statutory bodies and they’re not getting very far,” said Cllr Sullivan. “Is WCC going to investigate whether there is mica/pyrite in houses and would it be in the council’s interest to get that report (on behalf of the family)? I would WCC to step into the breach and assist that family if they possibly can.”

Responding, Director of Services Liz Hore said WCC was currently gathering information regarding one of the reports and planned to meet with the Department of Housing this week to discuss and “get clarity regarding the full supports going forward”.