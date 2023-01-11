Wexford County Council to await outcome of dog attack investigation before any decision on dog warden services

FIANNA Fáil councillor Joe Sullivan was disappointed by the apathy with which his request to bolster the dog warden service countywide was greeted at recent meetings of Wexford County Council.

Cllr Sullivan had made a plea that the local authority would look to increase its services from one full-time and one part-time dog warden in the wake of a horrendous dog attack in Enniscorthy which left nine year-old Alejandro Miszan with life-changing injuries.

At this week’s meeting, he was unimpressed with the response received in relation to dog warden services.

"The bottom line is that there will be no further action,” he said. “I feel we need to increase our dog warden services. I thought that incident could be the catalyst for change and we would ensure that there would be no repeat.”

Cllr Sullivan also noted that as lambing season approaches, “farmers are losing sleep” over the dangers posed by wandering dogs.

Chief Executive Tom Enright again stated that additional dog wardens may not have prevented the horrific incident in Enniscorthy and added “we await the outcome of the garda investigation. Then we can look and see if we need more resources.”