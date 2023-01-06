Wexford County Council spent €2.9m on waste and litter clean-ups last year

The disgusting scene at Killagoley where illegal dumping was causing serious concern for local residents until it was cleaned up.

This is a site in the Bunclody area where incidents of illegal dumping have had to be addressed.

THE cost of clean-up operations to-date, for Wexford County Council throughout 2022 was a €2.9m.

That includes activities such as street cleaning and bin emptying. The overall figure is a slight increase on last year which cost the local authority €2.8m and is a big increase on 2020, when the cost was €2.4m.

Incidents of illegal dumping cost Wexford County Council €358,955 in 2022, and that figure represented a 25 per cent decrease on the cost for the previous year, which was €451,647, while the clean-up cost for illegal dumping in 2020 was €512,630.

County Secretary and Head of Communications, Michael Drea, commented that the cost and incident rate for illegal dumping throughout this year was “down considerably” compared to the two previous years, when lockdown was in full force.

Mr Drea said the local authority’s environmental clean-up crew attended just over 2,000 reported waste incidents in 2022.

The overall figure relate specifically to the cost of cleaning up incidents of waste and illegal dumping and routine activities such as street cleaning.