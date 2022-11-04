Wexford County Council scoops national award for ‘telehealth’ initiative

THERE was success for Wexford County Council at the National Age Friendly Recognition and Achievement Awards 2022 in Co Clare. The local authority managed to scoop the Active and Healthy Ageing Award for the Wexford Telehealth Project.

The project was undertaken in 2021 in partnership with a number of agencies including Wexford’s Older Peoples Council, Age Friendly Ireland, HSE, Wexford General Hospital and Tunstall Emergency Response. It set out to provide patients with chronic illnesses including Chronic Heart Disease, COPD & Diabetes with technology to manage their conditions at home with back up support and monitoring from Tunstall and clinical staff at Wexford General Hospital.

South East Technical University (SETU) research carried out highlighted the many benefits reported by the patients involved, the vast majority of whom engaged extremely well with the technology. The report found that the majority of participants perceived that it helped them manage their condition by giving them reassurance that there was clinical oversight and confidence in their ability to manage their own condition. For some participants, the intervention gave them confidence to exercise more and a feeling that they could manage their illness more effectively and were able to identify when they needed to take health related actions.

Depending on the health condition being monitored, patients were provided with specific equipment. The patients with COPD were asked to use a blood pressure monitor, pulse oximeter and thermometer. Those with CHF used the blood pressure monitor, pulse oximeter and scales, while the patients with diabetes recorded their blood pressure, weight and could also if they wished manually input their blood glucose readings. The patients input their readings daily into a tablet and this information was transferred to clinicians at Wexford General Hospital, with an alarm system in place if the readings were outside of limits set by the medical team.

Speaking after the awards Wexford County Council Chief Executive Tom Enright said “The Wexford Age Friendly Programme has demonstrated remarkable innovation in leading with this telehealth initiative. It complements many of our other initiatives in the Council which enable older people to continue to live in their own homes for longer. We are delighted to receive this award and look forward to working on the next phase of this project.”

Ann Marie Laffan from the Community Development Section added: “This Wexford pilot telehealth project was very timely in the context not only of the ageing population but also in the context of Covid-19. The way older people use technology is changing and we need to keep up with this. In Wexford County through our Age Friendly Programme we continue to work on a number of initiatives to make Wexford a great place in which to grow old.”