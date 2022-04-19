Wexford County Council ready to push on with acquisition of South East Technological University site

RAISED on a monthly basis, there was genuine hope in the Wexford County Council chamber that all the talk in relation to the acquisition of a site for a new state of the art Wexford campus as part of the South East Technological University will cease with a deal now imminent.

When asked for an update by Labour councillor George Lawlor, Chief Executive of Wexford County Council Tom Enright explained:

"An appropriate site was identified in Wexford and we had offered to CPO (Compulsory Purchase Order) it on behalf of IT Carlow. We made an offer in writing going back sometime, but we couldn’t finalise things until we had it in writing from IT Carlow that the funding would immediately be made available (to reimburse the council).

"We sought a legal agreement with IT Carlow and the €2.5 million has now been made available. That’s now been signed and we’re in a position now to move along with the acquisition of the site, hopefully by agreement, but if not we can CPO.

"We do want Wexford to play a significant part in this new Technological University and it’s only right given that it has the largest population and largest student population in the South East.”