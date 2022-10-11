Wexford County Council opens book of condolences for Creeslough victims

Cathaoirleach of Wexford County Council George Lawlor signs a book of condolences for the victims of the explosion in Creeslough, Co Donegal.

THE flag flew at half mast at Wexford County Council offices throughout the county yesterday, in memory of the ten people who tragically lost their lives at Creeslough in Co Donegal. There’s been a huge outpouring of grief across the country in the wake of the devastating explosion at a petrol station in the quiet close-knit community, and it was a cause for reflection ahead of the October meeting of the council.

Cathaoirleach Cllr George Lawlor opened the meeting by referencing the tragedy.

"On behalf of the council, I wish to extend our sympathies to the people of Creeslough, Co Donegal,” he said. “You couldn’t but be touched by the devastation that was brought to the people there. If you consider any small village in our own county here, the notion of losing ten people and having ten others injured is an appalling vista. We extend our sympathy as a chamber, a council and a local authority to the families and the community of Creeslough as a whole.”

Cllr Jim Moore noted that it would be hard to comprehend the impact the event will have had on the emergency services who responded, while Cllr Michael Sheehan noted how we can all relate to the very human stories of those lost – a father and daughter stopping to pick up a birthday cake for their wife/mother, a promising young rugby player.

"The community of Creeslough has demonstrated huge poise and grace in horrific circumstances,” he said.

The chamber then stood in a minute’s silence for those lost. A book of condolences also opened on Tuesday and will be available to sign at all Municipal District Offices.