Wexford County Council issue warning about email scam

Wexford County Council has warned of scammers trying to access people’s information with messages purporting to be from the local authority.

The scam sees members of the public receiving bogus emails from a gmail account claiming to be Wexford County Council’s Planning Department and stating that their planning application has been approved.

Wexford County Council are warning members of the public if you receive an email like this “do not click on any link” and to contact your local garda station if you have any concerns.

This is the latest of a string of online scams which have been doing the rounds in Wexford of late. Among them are messages and emails claiming to be from banks, couriers and the revenue and even fake links to stream Wexford GAA matches online.

People are asked to be aware of such scams and, if in doubt, contact the company involved directly or seek the advice of gardaí.