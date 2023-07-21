Wexford County Council Head of Finance Annette O’Neill retires after 43 years of balancing the books

At the Rosslare Municipal District meeting on Wednesday afternoon , there were presentations made to Annette O'Neill (RMD District Director) , who is retiring at the end of August.

Outgoing Head of Finance at Wexford County Council Annette O'Neill was presented with a bouquet to mark her retirement at the July meeting.

Councillors and officials found it hard to put into words the scale of the contribution made by outgoing Head of Finance Annette O’Neill as she attended her final council meeting, bringing the curtain down on a 43 year career with the local authority.

Above all, Annette was credited as being to the fore in turning a €10 million deficit during the recession into a surplus with years of careful budgeting and her colleagues and the elected members of the council heralded a wonderful legacy that she has left behind.

Not usually prone to emotion, Director of Services and Deputy Chief Executive Eamonn Hore said that “it was a day we hoped and wished would never come” as they bid a fond farewell to an “outstanding Head of Finance”.

Mr Hore said that Annette was often the one to “put manners on projects and spending” and “did amazing work extracting as much funding as possible for projects”.

"On a personal level, I’m losing a most valued confidante and colleague,” he continued. “Annette has given over 43 years of wonderful service and we owe her a huge debt of gratitude. I will really miss her.”

One of the longest serving councillors in the chamber, Cllr George Lawlor recalled when members were making decisions on overdrafts of up to €25 million.

"It was a nervous time,” he said. “Big decisions had to be made. But with Annette’s diligence brought us back to a place of stability. It was done with steely determination and also with a smile on her face. Annette always gave the members great encouragement and sage advice when we had to make hard decisions. The projects which are now coming to fruition in the capital plan will be a fitting legacy.”

On the other end of the scale, relative newcomer to the council chamber Cathal Byrne said: “It’s very difficult to sum up a huge contribution like Annette’s. In all of my dealings with her, she’s been so practical, well-prepared and diligent.”

Fianna Fáil councillor Michael Sheehan said it was a “privilege” to serve “both head to head and shoulder to shoulder” with Ms O’Neill.

"The economic plan of 2017 will go down as one of the finest pieces of public service ever done in this chamber,” he said.

Having been presented with a bouquet of flowers to mark her final council meeting, Ms O’Neill herself said a few words.

"I promised I wouldn’t get emotional,” she began. “I just want to say thank you very much for all of the kind words from the members. I accept them on behalf of the amazing people I work with who’ve had my back for so long.

"I can’t say I’ve enjoyed every minute of the job,” she smiled. “But overall, I have really enjoyed the experience and as the reality of looming retirement kicks in, I know I’ll miss it. I’ve worked with a lot of elected members over the years and with the vast majority it’s been a great experience. I have great respect for people who put themselves forward for the good of others. Throughout the last 28 budgets I’ve prepared, many hard decisions have been taken. But brave people make brave decisions and the members have certainly made brave decisions. The legacy of those decisions will certainly be there to see and I’m happy and proud to have played a part in that.”

Ms O’Neill received a standing ovation from the council chamber as she concluded her final meeting and all present wished her a long and happy retirement.