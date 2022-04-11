WEXFORD County Council’s Head of Communications has refuted suggestions that criteria he put forward to the Managing Director of South East Radio when discussing the renewal of an advertising deal worth some €50,000 amounted to an attempt to influence the radio station’s editorial output or “censor” them in any way.

In the course of a leaked correspondence between Mr Minogue and Managing Director of South East Radio Eamonn Buttle, it emerged that Mr Minogue had asked that, going forward, South East Radio would not broadcast “personal views or opinions of presenters”; that they retain all raw recorded material for a period of two years in case of a dispute with the local authority and that once Wexford County Council avails of a right to reply on an issue, that this should be the end of the matter and it should not be raised again.

In his response, Mr Buttle described the requests as “frankly speaking, staggering” and said it was “absolutely necessary” to remind Mr Minogue of a recent controversy involving Wexford County Council CEO Tom Enright.

In January, the Standards in Public Office Commission (SIPO) issued a damning report which stated that Mr Enright had put “unwarranted” pressure on the radio station during a 2019 row over the coverage the local authority was receiving, particularly from presenter and local businessman Karl Fitzpatrick. In threatening to withdraw council advertising from the station, SIPO said that Mr Enright had breached the provisions of the Local Government Act and failed to maintain proper standards of integrity.

The report was discussed at a special meeting of the council in January, during which councillors ultimately voted in favour of taking no action against Mr Enright on foot of the report and the meeting concluded with the elected members giving the under-fire Chief a standing ovation.

Those same members could scarcely believe that a further dispute with South East Radio and allegations of attempted censorship were once again back before them again, less than eight weeks later. Addressing the April meeting of the council on coverage that his email conversations with Mr Buttle had generated nationally over the weekend, the Head of Communications and County Secretary, Mr Minogue, was quick to stress that this latest dispute with the local radio station was “nothing to do with the Chief Executive. I’m the Head of Communications and I didn’t ask or discuss the matter with Tom (Enright) at all. I did this myself and I won’t have Tom dragged into this.”

Explaining his actions to the elected members, Mr Minogue stated that he had reached out to South East Radio following the SIPO investigation to “move matters on and rebuild what I considered to be a necessary working relationship”.

He outlined that he had a constructive meeting with Mr Buttle at South East Radio on January 24 and they discussed how similar issues to those raised in the SIPO report could best be avoided in future. “When I left the meeting that day, I felt we made quite good progress,” he said.

"In that meeting I indicated to Mr Buttle that I fully expected the council to continue advertising with the radio station and, for the record, we never stopped. We’ve no plans to stop. I estimated the value of that to be around €40,000 to €50,000 per year, which is roughly what we’re spending at the moment. At the end of the meeting, we agreed I would go forward to South East Radio’s advertising department and would agree a service level agreement, basically setting out the criteria for how we might deal with each other going forward.”

Mr Minogue said that he indicated to Mr Buttle that Wexford County Council intended to proceed with advertising as planned in an email on March 23, adding “I further stated in my email that there were a number of criteria that the council would like to see in place as part of any annual commercial dealing with the radio going forward. Given that these things were not necessarily advertising related, I enquired who I should be engaging with at South East Radio.

“Mr Buttle replied on March 25 and expressed his thanks that South East Radio could budget for €40,000 to €50,000 in advertising and in his email, he asked if I could elaborate by what I meant in relation to criteria I’d like put in place. I replied on the same day and it appears that the content of this particular email is the one which has led to Saturday’s coverage in the national press.”

Read More

On the first point, Mr Minogue had asked that the station retain raw interview recordings, even those not broadcast, for a period of two years, stating “such material can then be made available for review should a dispute between the radio and Wexford County Council arise.”

Secondly, his email to Mr Buttle stated: “Wexford County Council does not consider it appropriate that a South East Radio broadcaster offers personal views or opinions on South East Radio. I ask for assurances that South East Radio will take steps necessary to ensure that such personal views or opinions are not broadcast in future.”

Elaborating on this, Mr Minogue said: “What I was asking for there is set out in the Broadcasting Act 2009. I quote: ‘Every broadcaster shall ensure that broadcast of current affairs, including matters that are either of public controversy or the subject of current debate, is fair to all interests concerned and that a broadcast matter is projected in an impartial manner by the broadcaster and without any expression of his or her own views’.”

Finally, he asked that once the council had availed of its right to reply on an issue, that this would be the end of the matter and it not be raised again. “In other words,” he explained. “That it doesn’t descend into he said, she said, he said...the thing goes on forever. We are always given the right to reply and we take it and once we do reply, that should be the end of it, and that’s what I asked for there. And again, I emphasise the word ‘asked’.”

On April 1, Mr Buttle responded to Mr Minogue’s requests, describing them as “staggering” and ultimately going on to state: “I wish to make it abundantly clear that South East Radio will not be surrendering its independence and integrity, for any amount of advertising from Wexford County Council”.

For his part, Mr Minogue described Mr Buttle’s email as “remarkable” and expressed his disappointment that the contents of the emails had been leaked to the press.

“Suffice to say that I’m surprised and disappointed that someone has seen fit to bring our correspondence to the attention of national media, that’s an understatement to be frank,” he said. “I completely fail to understand his purpose in doing so. The sole motivation for engaging with Mr Buttle since January last and my email was to seek to put the recent differences behind us and to look to renew the excellent working relationship that has always existed between the council and South East Radio.

"I believe the tone and input of my email was balanced and I think it was reasonable and the criteria set out were clearly to be considered by South East Radio. They were not conditions imposed by the council and they shouldn’t have been represented as such. I consider Mr Buttle’s reply to be a blatant, possibly mischievous misrepresentation of my email to him. The tone and content of his email was completely at variance with our discussions at his office.

"In particular I take issue with (A) the manner that he seeks to misrepresent my intentions, (B) the inference within that email that I’ve acted unethically and (C) his absolute failure to note the reasonable manner in which I’ve requested Mr Buttle’s consideration, which I had set out to him. It’s also quite disappointing that Mr Buttle’s email purports to defend the right of a broadcaster to express their own views – an assertion that’s startling, as I’ve described in contravention of Section 39 of the Broadcasting Act.

"It would appear that Mr Buttle has significantly misinterpreted my email and its contents. With that in mind, I intend to make contact with Mr Buttle this week to address that misinterpretation and clarify the nature of my request for his consideration of the above criteria and seek to, once again, establish a basis for a renewed professional working relationship between the council and South East Radio; a relationship I know that both organisations wish to see in place once again. This is obviously an ongoing process and I remain confident that an amicable and mutually acceptable outcome can be achieved and I’m very happy to keep the members informed of my progress on this issue.”

Speaking from the floor, the members expressed their frustration that an issue so glaringly similar to the contents of the SIPO report from January had come before them again, with some stressing it was damaging to the council’s credibility.

Ultimately, the vast majority of members urged Mr Minogue to continue a dialogue with South East Radio in a bid to find an amicable solution and “move on”.

The County Secretary apologised that the issue had ended up garnering national headlines and vowed that he would speak to Mr Buttle and South East Radio and “put the matter to bed”.