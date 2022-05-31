Wexford County Council has a plan for ‘monstrous eyesore’ Bayview Hotel site in Courtown

WEXFORD County Council has been urged to act urgently to eradicate a “monstrous eyesore” from Courtown’s seafront ahead of the busy summer season.

Sinn Féin councillor Fionntán Ó Súilleabháin raised the issue of the old Bayview Hotel site in the seaside resort, which he says has been a major blight on the area for locals and holidaymakers alike.

"We’ve had the wonderful Courtown pier enhancement works and now when you walk out and look back, all you can see is this monstrous eyesore smack bang in the middle of the seafront,” he said. “The Bayview site has been idle for 14 years. It was demolished in 2020, but it actually looks worse now.

"The owners of this site are holding the whole resort to ransom by just sitting on this. The pavement there is being blocked by hoarding for the derelict site. I can’t understand how a developer can be allowed to do this for so long. It’s destroying the whole look of Courtown.

"The hammer should come down on them,” he concluded. “If they don’t develop the site, then it should be taken off them by way of CPO.”

Chief Executive of Wexford County Council Tom Enright stated that he had visited the Bayview site along with Director of Services Liz Hore in the past week.

"It is an eyesore,” he conceded. “We’ve approached the owner to clean up the site and take down the hoarding and we’re looking into the possible use of the site as a temporary car park for the next year or two until they go through the planning process to develop something else.