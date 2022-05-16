Wexford County Council hails the establishment of SETU – ‘one step in the journey to transform lives in Wexford’

Cllr Jim Moore, Dr Janette Davies, Brendan Howlin TD, Fr Billy Swan, James Browne TD and Paul Kehoe TD at the Wexford campus SETU celebration day for staff and students following the establishment of South East Technological University.

WITH the South East Technological University (SETU) having officially come into being since the last time Wexford County Council sat, Cathaoirleach Barbara Anne Murphy took time at the beginning of the May meeting to mark what she described as “a momentous occasion” and one which it’s hoped will have a major positive impact for the coming generations of Wexford students.

Cllr Murphy, along with Cllr Garry Laffan, sat on the governing body of Waterford IT and with Cllr Jim Moore the last Chair of WIT’s Governing Body, Cllr Murphy handed the floor to him to speak.

"This is a notable change in life in the South East,” Cllr Moore said. “We have finally created and established a university. Much has been written about the process, but I’m delighted to see tis project move forward and I look forward to seeing the development of this university for the South East.”

Cllr Moore noted the role played by his council colleagues and thanked everyone in the council chamber who had supported the initiative.

"This is just one step in a journey to transform the lives of individuals in Wexford and across the region,” he said, before setting out the long term goal of seeing SETU make the list of the top 100 universities in the world.

Cllr Ger Carthy expressed his hopes that his children may one day be able to attend SETU and called for urgency in getting the site for the new Wexford campus acquired and over the line and getting a spade in the ground.

"I’d hope that we can put additional resources in place to ensure that a Wexford campus is delivered quickly,” he said. “A lot of the political work is done. Now it’s time we see work on the ground.”

Councillors George Lawlor and Davy Hynes expressed their hope that the university and its Wexford campus would stem the tide of the “brain drain” which results in many young students leaving Wexford to attend third level institutes and never coming back.

"This is truly momentous,” Cllr Jim Codd said. “I’ve been involved in education for over 30 years and I’ve seen droves of teens leave and struggle to pay astronomical rents in Dublin and other cities. I would stress that we need to plan for accommodation for students now. It can’t become nearly impossible like in other towns and cities.”

Concluding the discussion, Chief Executive of the council Tom Enright congratulated Cllr Moore on his role, stating that he had “used all his diplomacy and negotiation skills in the past few years to bring these two institutes together”.

Mr Enright noted that, unfortunately, third level education is currently beyond many families on more modest incomes and he hoped that SETU would change that.

In terms of the acquisition of the Whiterock site for the Wexford campus, he said: “Now that we have an agreement in place to progress, work is under way to progress this acquisition and hopefully we’ll see that progress throughout this year and see it brought to a successful conclusion.”