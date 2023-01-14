Wexford County Council facing teething problems with Choice Based Letting as housing applicants ‘downgraded’

WHILE Wexford County Council's imminent implementation of Choice Based Letting was broadly welcomed by elected members of the council, some have now expressed grave concerns that this implementation is causing people to be downgraded on the social housing list.

Choice based letting is a new scheme which allows social housing applicants to go on and view available housing stock online before making a request for it. The property would then be allocated according to needs and length of time on the housing list.

Fianna Fáil councillor Michael Sheehan says that in recent weeks people have received letters from the council to say that while they would previously have been on a list for a three-bed house, by virtue of the fact that they have two children of the same sex that can share a room, they are no longer eligible for a three-bed and have been placed on the two-bed list.

Given the chronic shortage of one and two-bed properties, this means that they will now likely be even further away from being allocated a local authority house.

At the Jaunary meeting of Wexford County Council, Cllr Sheehan asked for clarification that nobody had been removed from the three-bed list and placed on the two bed-list as a result of the change to choice based letting.

Housing Director Carolyne Godkin said it was something the council “would have to keep under review”.

“We’re now implementing a policy, but failed to state the implication of this policy," he said. “I would ask that it be suspended until we carry out a full review.”

Ms Godkin stressed that “pulling the scheme” entirely was not the way to go, as it would mean that no houses could be allocated for the foreseeable.

Chair of the Housing SPC (Strategic Policy Committee) Cllr Joe Sullivan was equally unhappy with the situation.

"We did discuss choice based letting, but it was never my understanding that people could be reassessed and downgraded as a result of it. I think we need to suspend the issuing of these letters until we get clarity of how this will work.”

Cllr Sheehan called for all letters in this regard to be “rescinded”.

"This is nonsense,” he said. “Some of the letters issued haven’t landed yet either. We need to allocate houses as normal. We shouldn’t be telling people on the three-bed list that they have to go back to a two-bed by virtue of the fact they can fit two kids in one room.”

Ms Godkin stressed that this was purely dependent on children being of the same sex and similar age, as well as the size of the rooms involved.

She concluded by saying: “I will pause further letters being issued, we’ll review some of the queries that have been made and we can make a decision then if you want to change the scheme down the line.”

"This will come back to haunt us,” Cllr Sheehan warned ominously.