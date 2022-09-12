Wexford County Council Chairman says Minister’s lauding of Housing for All plan is ‘a celebration of failure’

IF the Department of Housing’s press release is to believed and “Housing for All has delivered for Wexford over the last 12 months”, it’s news to the Cathaoirleach of Wexford County Council George Lawlor.

Just as he was baffled by Housing Minister Darragh O’Brien’s recent statement that Wexford County Council had “not been left wanting” for housing supports, Cllr Lawlor could scarcely believe the contents of this latest release from Minister O’Brien’s department, which he believes utterly fails to read the room.

"This adulation for the Minister’s ‘Housing for the few’ plan, I just cannot understand it,” the Labour councillor blasted. “Essentially this press release is nothing more than a celebration of failure. It’s such an unambitious plan when a radical one is needed and the arrogance on display here beggars belief. What we’re seeing is the equivalent of a Premier League team throwing an open top bus parade for just managing to avoid relegation. It’s a celebration of failure, pure and simple.”

Cllr Lawlor says that he and his fellow councillors are still being inundated with calls from families that are at real risk of homelessness and there’s still not much they can do for them.

"The Minister’s plan is simply not radical enough in the worst housing crisis in the history of the state,” he said. “Under Housing for All, there’s very little light at the end of the tunnel for two thirds of the current housing list and that doesn’t even account for the many hard working families who cannot get on the housing list because of the ridiculously low thresholds.”

It struck Cllr Lawlor in particular that listed under “measures and impacts in Wexford arising from Housing for All” were the amount of houses built and planning applications made in the past year.

"The Minister is lauding the fact that individuals have decided to apply for planning permission as being somehow part of the ‘success’ of his plan. I’ve never seen such arrogance. It’s bizarre. The focus on the private sector brought us where we are and now the Minister is roping it in as part of his ‘success story’. The frustrating thing is that I believe the money is there to fix this problem, but the will is not there from Fianna Fáil and Fine Gael who are determined to keep the private sector on board.”