Wexford County Council ‘between a rock and a hard place’ over outdoor dining

FOLLOWING yet another controversy around outdoor dining spaces in Wexford, calls are being made for Wexford County Council to establish a defined and transparent policy going forward so that business owners and members of the public know where they stand.

In recent times, there’s been quite a bit of debate around businesses claiming pedestrian spaces, new structures being installed and roads being closed to accommodate outdoor dining.

While there are those in favour of such outdoor dining setups, in equal measure there are those who are bitterly opposed. Meanwhile, it seems like Wexford County Council has muddied the waters by not having a steadfast policy in place to ensure what’s good for one business is the same for another.

Cathaoirleach of Wexford County Council believes that the local authority has left itself in a difficult situation going forward.

"I think in many areas the council are now caught between a rock and a hard place,” he said. “We had tried our best to facilitate restaurants back when there were restrictions on indoor dining due to Covid. Now those restrictions are gone, but we’re still being called upon to facilitate things that are just not practical when things are back to normal.

"I think we need to regularize things now across the county and establish a policy so that council officials, businesses and the general public all know where they stand.”

Similarly, Mayor of Wexford Maura Bell said that the phone had been ringing non-stop with complaints about certain dining setups around town and there was a need for a proper policy to be established.

"It’s my view that we need a review of all outdoor dining before the end of the year and decide on what we’re going to do going forward,” she said. “People are getting very aggravated about it. I can understand that frustration from businesses too that what seems to be good for one is not for another. It simply needs to be more regulated.

"The bottom line is though, that if your business is located in a place where outdoor dining just doesn’t fit, then it can’t be done. We’ll also be guided by our Access Officer on this, but I know she’s had so many complaints lately it’s unbelievable. It’s a pity because, as a council, we would've had a very good track record on accessibility.”

While the outdoor dining area which claims the footpath outside Stable Diet on South Main Street attracted the condemnation of Minister of State for Disabilities Anne Rabbitte, the one which seems to have provoked the most anger among Wexford town residents is the seating area at The Thomas Moore Tavern in Cornmarket, previously denounced as “a monstrosity”.

The latest update from the local authority was that they were taking legal advice on whether the pub/restaurant were in breach of the Section 254 street furniture licence which they had been granted by installing the imposing structure which is rumoured to have cost tens of thousands to install.

The complaints from members of the public have been numerous. They range from The Thomas Moore seating area not fitting in with the character of the area to serious concerns over sightlines for traffic emerging onto the roundabout at Wexford Arts Centre.

With pub and restaurant only one year into their three year licence, Council Chairman Cllr Lawlor says he doesn’t see a way that the structure will be allowed to stay in its current guise at least.

"I don’t see how, from a traffic point of view, some alterations won’t be made,” he said. “There are major difficulties with sightlines etc there for traffic and for traffic safety, I think changes will definitely have to be made.”