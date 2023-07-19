Wexford County Council and Uisce Éireann team up for free online water conservation clinic

Uisce Éireann, in partnership with Wexford County Council, have this week announced the delivery of a free online water conservation clinic to Wexford businesses.

With water being such a precious resource this initiative, which takes place on Thursday July 27, aims to equip businesses with the necessary tools and knowledge to become more efficient, sustainable, and environmentally conscious.

The Uisce Éireann Water Stewardship Programme provides businesses with comprehensive training that focuses on assessing water usage, identifying areas for improvement, and implementing effective water conservation measures. By participating in this training, businesses not only support the environment but also enjoy significant cost savings and enhance their reputation among customers and stakeholders.

Christine Crawford, Business Marketing and Communications Lead at Uisce Éireann, outlined the benefits of the training: “Water Stewardship training is completely free for businesses in Wexford. This opportunity offers numerous benefits, including improved sustainability practices, reduced water usage, lower costs, and a positive brand image. By signing up for this training, businesses can take the first step towards a more sustainable future.”

Fionnuala Callery, Senior Engineer at Wexford County Council said: “Enabling companies to monitor and reduce their water consumption is a very positive move towards lowering operating costs, helping the environment and balancing demand in the supply network. We are delighted to support this Water Conservation Clinic and encourage businesses in the county to sign up today.”

Uisce Éireann runs the Certified Water Stewardship training programme in partnership with the Lean & Green Skillnet. The programme aims to support facilities as they seek to improve their water stewardship practices and impacts, providing an introduction to water stewardship, quick wins on site, and an outline the process of certification. The modules include an introduction to water stewardship, water mapping, and the development of a water action plan. For more information, please visit www.water.ie/stewardship.

To register for water stewardship training on the Thursday, July 27, visit leangreenskillnet.com/wexfordwater and secure your spot.